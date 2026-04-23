Article Summary It comes in Black Sapphire with red accents and an aerodynamic body kit.

The high-performance coupe gets an Akrapovič exhaust and M Performance upgrades.

Exclusive to South Africa, the BMW M2 RR Edition is limited to 10 cars, with production split evenly between the manual and automatic.

Far away from the glamor of the Beijing Auto Show, where the 7 Series LCI, iX3 L, and i3 L are about to make their public debut, BMW has something in store for South Africa. It’s called the M2 Coupe RR Edition, and as the name suggests, it has a motorcycle connection. This stealthy coupe is joined by equally menacing 1000 RR / S 1000 RR M2 Edition bikes from the Motorrad division.

Although there isn’t more power under the hood, this G87 still feels special. Available in any color as long as it’s Sapphire Black, the RR Edition wears an aerodynamic body kit. There are not one but two spoilers at the back. You’ll spot one for the trunk lid and the other as a roof extension. BMW sweetens the pot with M Performance wheels in Jet Black to match the sinister body.

If you’re still not convinced, the RR Edition gets an M Performance suspension that lowers the car by 20 millimeters. At the back, we’re told an Akrapovič exhaust was specifically developed for this build. The black body is contrasted by red accents, which continue inside with the stitching and the steering wheel’s 12 o’clock marker. Similarly, the two dedicated M buttons are finished in red.

A standard sunroof rounds out the package. Should you be interested, BMW is selling only 10 vehicles in South Africa. However, production is evenly split between manual and automatic transmissions. The company’s local branch hasn’t announced pricing details just yet, but expect to pay a significant premium over the standard M2.

It hasn’t been long since BMW South Africa gave the 2 Series Coupe the special-edition treatment. Almost as desirable, the 325iS Homage Edition was actually based on the M240i despite its 3 Series nomenclature. It debuted last November as a tribute to the 325iS, a special E30 nicknamed “Gusheshe” (translated as “very fast”) and sold only in South Africa. Similarly, its modern-day equivalent was exclusive to the local market, with just 33 units offered.

Hopefully, the success of these neat South Africa–specific editions will inspire BMW M to launch other G87 and G42 variants in additional markets. In the meantime, a more substantial upgrade will arrive in the form of an M2 xDrive. The all-paw sports coupe could premiere later this year. Whether an M2 CSL will follow before G87 production ends in 2029 remains an open question.