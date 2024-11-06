Although we’ve been talking about the M2 CS for over a year, BMW still won’t reveal it anytime soon. The world premiere is locked in for some time in 2025. To ease the wait, we’ve decided to speculatively render the Competition Sport with its rumored Velvet Blue paint. If this isn’t your cup of tea, the more common Sapphire Black and Brooklyn Grey are likely to be offered as well.

Echoing its bigger brother, the M4 CS, the hotter G87 will combine that special paint job with red accents. BMW did the same last year when it launched the M3 CS sedan. Other similarities will include yellow LED daytime running lights and a carbon fiber body kit. Beyond the look-at-me Velvet Blue color, the M2 CS will stand out thanks to a ducktail spoiler inherited from the 2022 M4 CSL. The latter’s trunk lid design was a homage to the M3 CSL (E46).

Our rendering portrays the second-generation M2 CS with forged alloys finished in black. The M3 CS and M4 CS both had this look, so it would make sense for the compact sports coupe to get dark wheels, too. If you want something flashy, BMW is likely to offer a Gold Bronze look as well, therefore echoing the other two CS cars.

The adjacent digital exercise illustrates a US-spec model with the mandatory side orange markers. Those gold calipers are reserved for the carbon-ceramic brakes the M2 CS is likely to have as an option. The M3 CS and M4 CS have standard M Compound brakes, so BMW will charge extra for the upgraded brakes on the M2 CS.

We believe the M2 CS is going to be sold only with the eight-speed automatic transmission. Seeing the glass half full, BMW will push the “S58” engine beyond the 500-hp mark. Rumor has it the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six is going to deliver around 523 hp. If our sources are accurate, that’ll mean a massive 50-hp bump over the regular M2. For 2025, the rear-wheel-drive machine got an extra 20 hp for a total of 473 hp.

Since the M2 CS will only have two pedals, it’ll have at least the 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) offered by the latest M2 with the automatic transmission. The 2025 M2 with a manual sadly didn’t get the 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) bump. It’ll be interesting to see whether BMW will unlock the full 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) available in the M3 and M4 models. We believe it might just happen. The ALPINA B3 GT, which uses the same engine, trumps them all with a massive 730 Nm (538 lb-ft).

When it launches next year, the M2 CS could cost more than €110,000 in Germany. Americans should prepare to fork out roughly $100,000. Production is believed to start in August 2025 at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico. As with other CS models, BMW will make this car for approximately 12 months. During this interval, fewer than 2,000 units will be assembled.