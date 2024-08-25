BMW’s lineup has blossomed in recent decades, fueled by the insatiable thirst people continue to have for crossovers. However, everything has a limit, and the axe is about to fall on the X4. We’ve been reporting on the crossover-coupe’s demise since September 2022. However, it wasn’t until a couple of months ago that the company confirmed plans to kill off the niche model. That brings us to today’s question – will the X4 really be missed?

The short answer is “no.” Sales numbers don’t lie. Although BMW typically bundles sales figures of two related model lines together, we know the conventional X3 was the company’s best-selling individual model in 2023. The Bavarian marque delivered around 350,000 units of the regular crossover.

The BMW Group Report 2023 shows the X3/X4 accumulated sales of 405,562 examples. That means only about 50,000 X4s were purchased last year, making it one of the slowest-selling products to carry the roundel. Now that the new X2 (“U10”) is out, it’s likely to cannibalize some sales of the X4 seeing as how the compact crossover-coupe is much larger than before. It remains significantly more affordable as there’s a $13,000 price gap between the base versions of the two Sports Activity Coupes in the US.

Enthusiasts will argue the X2 is not a direct replacement for the X4 considering it’s based on a front-wheel drive architecture. However, let’s be honest and admit that most people shopping for an SUV don’t really care about platforms and whatnot. The allure of a crossover-coupe with the BMW badge is just as strong for the X2 as it is for the X4, even if the power is routed to the front wheels. Most versions have xDrive anyway. In the United States, you can’t even get an sDrive flavor of the X2.

The X2 Can Fulfill The X4’s Role

I think BMW is playing it smart by killing the X4 since it doesn’t make sense to slice an already small segment of the market into too many pieces. There’s also the risk of confusing people with two similarly sized models. This is especially true among those who are new to the brand and can’t decide whether to get an X2 or an X4.

But the X4 isn’t going away anytime soon. If you’re dead set on getting one before the “G02” generation dies, we’re hearing production will continue until late 2025. Provided the timetable is accurate, it means BMW will continue to take orders during the first several months of next year.

There are objectively solid arguments in the X4’s favor over the X2. Aside from having six-cylinder engines in the M40i, M40d, and the X3 M Competition, you also have an iDrive knob. The old dashboard design with more physical buttons will be seen as a plus as well for some people. Yours truly included. I also think the X4 looks better, but the design is subjective.

Since I’ve always liked practical cars, crossover-coupes have never been my cup of tea. You’re sacrificing rear headroom and cargo capacity for a sloping roofline. BMW also wants more money for an X4 compared to an equivalent X3. Consequently, choosing which one to buy would be a no-brainer. Since I’m fortunate to be living in Europe, I’d rather get a 3 Series Touring anyway.

BMW iX4 Incoming?

After the X4 drives off into the sunset, the X2 and X6 will be enough to cover this segment. Although plans for a “G46” third-generation X4 with combustion engines have been scrapped, the model could return one day with an electric twist. It hasn’t been confirmed yet but we’re hearing an iX4 (“NA7”) is coming on the Neue Klasse platform. It’s supposedly getting a full-fat M derivative as well, codenamed “ZA7.”

The accountants from Munich must’ve crunched the numbers and decided it just wasn’t worth doing another ICE model. The highly modular Neue Klasse architecture will allow BMW to roll out a multitude of vehicles while efficiently spreading out costs. The fully electric X4 is rumored to hit the assembly line near the end of 2026. Logic tells us that the M model would follow later in the life cycle.

Other BMWs Could Be Retired This Decade

The conventionally powered X4 is not the only BMW facing the chopping block. Reports say the Z4 dies in early 2026, presumably due to poor demand. In addition, the entire 8 Series lineup is allegedly going away, but an electric Gran Coupe could arrive closer to 2030. The 6 Series Gran Turismo is also dead after the long-wheelbase 5 Series Sedan was launched in India where the large hatchback continued into 2024.

We’ve been hearing some worrying reports about the cancellation of the 4 Series family, at least with gas engines. Two-door cars aren’t selling all that well. Just ask Audi, which axed the A5 Coupe and A5 Convertible. Mercedes merged the two-door C-Class and E-Class models by creating the CLE Coupe and CLE Convertible.

To no one’s surprise, the XM’s future is also uncertain.

Weak demand is not the only reason why BMW is looking to simplify its ICE offerings. Increasingly stringent emissions regulations are putting pressure on automakers to sell more EVs. From 2025, the average fleet target will go down from 115.1 g/km to 93.6 g/km in the European Union. BMW has been doing a great job of remaining below the EU’s targets thanks to the growing popularity of its electric cars.

But the objective is about to become more difficult to accomplish. Exceeding emissions can result in hefty fines since automakers must pay €95 for each g/km above the threshold. Multiplying the amount by the number of cars sold results in massive fines. This is why EV targets announced by car companies are so aggressive these days. BMW Group wants 50% of annual sales by the end of the decade to be electric cars.

BMW is cleaning up its lineup in more ways than one. That makes niche ICE cars more vulnerable to extinction, so killing the gas X4 is a logical decision. The X2 is stepping up to assume the role of an X4 successor, so there’s not really a void in the portfolio.