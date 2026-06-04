The dynamic duo made an appearance at the Autódromo San Nicolás in Argentina for a special photo shoot featuring the two versatile BMW M products.

Article Summary Recently launched in Argentina, the G81 M3 Touring is the first M wagon sold by BMW locally.

BMW sells the larger M5 exclusively as a sedan in Argentina.

Both M cars were tested by multiple national motorsport champion Julián Santero.

For many people, choosing between an M3 Touring and an M5 Sedan would be like picking a favorite child. It’s easy to understand why enthusiasts gravitate toward either model. The G81 offers the extra practicality Touring models are known for. At the same time, purists will appreciate its less complicated drivetrain, free of electrification.

On the other hand, the M5 has a larger V8 engine. When paired with the electric motor, it delivers supercar-level power in a large sedan. The plug-in hybrid setup may add complexity and weight, but it also has its advantages. Not only does the electric motor supplement the combustion engine, but the battery also enables purely electric driving, ideal for city use. Of course, the M5 also carries the more prestigious badge and the extra luxury that comes with it.

Argentinian racing driver Julián Santero had the privilege of testing both M cars during a photo shoot at the Autódromo San Nicolás. Located in the city of San Nicolás de los Arroyos and opened in 2018, the track spans 4 kilometers (nearly 2.5 miles) and hosts several motorsport series.

The M3 Touring Is Argentina’s First M Wagon

The M3 Touring is a big deal in Argentina, where BMW had never previously sold an M-badged wagon. The ultra-rare M5 E34 and V10-powered E61 Touring were forbidden fruit, while the latest M5 is offered exclusively as a sedan in the local market. The long-roof M3 launched last month in Argentina, where it starts at $181,900. The larger M5 Sedan starts at $199,900.

2027 will be an important year for both models. With a new 3 Series debuting soon, the M3 Touring is likely to go out of production sometime next year. As for the M5, it will undergo a radical mid-cycle facelift for both body styles. The sedan seen here will look substantially different inside and out once the LCI arrives.

Will the M3 Touring return? Hard to say. BMW is already teasing a next-generation 3 Series wagon with both combustion engines and electric drivetrains. It’s too soon to know for sure whether the G81 will get a direct replacement with an inline-six, especially since there’s a greater chance we’ll see a full-fat M version of the future i3 Touring instead.

Hopefully, BMW will apply the same strategy to the wagon as it uses for the sedan, by developing both electric and combustion-engine derivatives. The ZA0 is due next year as a quad-motor monster, while the G84 is expected to arrive in 2028 with an updated inline-six engine, possibly featuring mild-hybrid technology.