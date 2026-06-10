Article Summary The iX3 50 xDrive poses for the camera in Ocean Wave Blue with the M Sport Package and Individual wheels.

BMW is showcasing its electric SUV with a predominantly white interior and the M-badged Sport steering wheel with vertical spokes.

Latest sales data from Europe shows the BMW iX3 grew by 171% in the first four months of the year.

Early signs suggest the BMW iX3 is shaping up to be a highly successful product. Since going on sale in Europe last September, it has attracted more than 50,000 orders. Although production at BMW’s new Debrecen plant in Hungary began in late October, early adopters had to wait until March to take delivery of their Neue Klasse electric SUVs.

The “NA5” is already outselling its combustion-engine sibling, the X3 “G45,” and the gap could widen in the near future. Not only is BMW launching a cheaper iX3 40, but it’s also added a second shift at the plant. Additionally, deliveries in North America will begin in September as the model’s availability expands beyond Europe.

At the same time, the iX3 configurator has grown to include nine new Individual colors, an Agave Green interior, and heated rear seats. The lineup will likely expand with an M Performance version (M60?) before a full-fledged X3 M arrives next year. What Europe won’t get, nor North America, for that matter, is the long-wheelbase version with a roomier and more luxurious interior.

The New BMW iX3 Is Off To A Strong Start

Meanwhile, BMW is already cashing in on its all-new EV. The latest sales data shows iX3 deliveries reached 10,299 units through April. According to Automotive News Europe, citing numbers compiled by Dataforce, that represents a whopping 171% increase compared with the first four months of last year. However, it’s not really a fair comparison. Production of the previous-generation iX3 ended at the Dadong factory in Shenyang, China, during the second quarter of 2025. Not only that, but the configurator had already been taken offline in October 2024. By the spring of last year, the old iX3 was essentially gone.

Although its successor appears to have all the ingredients of a smash hit, BMW insists on keeping the promotional campaign going. Fresh images from Portugal showcase a well-equipped configuration featuring the M Sport Package and 22-inch Individual aerodynamic wheels. Since the rear-wheel-drive, single-motor iX3 40 only recently went on sale, the featured vehicle is the iX3 50 xDrive.

This iX3 Is A High-End Version

BMW Portugal chose to highlight the iX3 with the Digital White interior but stopped short of specifying the matching Individual steering wheel. Instead, the Sport steering wheel with vertical spokes retains the traditional black finish. A more conventionally styled steering wheel is available as an option on vehicles equipped with the M Sport Package. Upgrading to the M Sport Pro Package makes the somewhat conventional-looking M steering wheel standard.

If reports are accurate, the iX3 could soon be joined by a coupe-styled sibling, the iX4. It’s been spotted testing and is reportedly scheduled to debut before the end of the year. Sales potentially start in 2027.