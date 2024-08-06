BMW came close to winning the 2024 European Car of the Year award with the new 5 Series. The eighth generation of the luxury sedan grabbed 308 votes, trailing behind the Renault Scenic E-Tech by only just 21 points. The Munich-based automaker now hopes to have its revenge by grabbing the 2025 title with the new X2/iX2.

The compact crossover with combustion engines and electric drivetrains is the only BMW to appear on the long list of candidates. However, the BMW Group has two additional models as the new MINI Cooper SE and Countryman have made the cut. On November 25, we will find out whether any of these three vehicles will appear on the shortlist with seven cars. In the meantime, here’s the full list with all 41 models.

  1. Alfa Romeo Junior
  2. Audi Q6 E-Tron
  3. BMW X2/iX2
  4. BYD Seal U
  5. Citroën C3/e-C3
  6. Citroën C3 Aircross
  7. Cupra Tavascan
  8. Cupra Terramar
  9. Dacia Duster
  10. Fiat Grande Panda
  11. Ford Explorer
  12. Ford Turneo Courier
  13. Hyundai Inster
  14. Hyundai Santa Fe
  15. KGM Torres
  16. Kia EV3
  17. Lexus LBX
  18. Maserati GranTurismo
  19. Maserati Grecale
  20. Mazda CX-80
  21. MG3
  22. MG Cyberster
  23. MINI Cooper SE
  24. MINI Countryman
  25. Opel Grandland
  26. Opel Frontera
  27. Polestar 3
  28. Polestar 4
  29. Porsche Macan
  30. Renault 5
  31. Renault Symbioz
  32. Renault Rafale
  33. Skoda Superb
  34. Skoda Kodiaq
  35. Smart #3
  36. Suzuki Swift
  37. Toyota Land Cruiser
  38. Volkswagen Passat
  39. Volkswagen Tiguan
  40. Volvo EX90
  41. Xpeng G6

The 2025 COTY jury currently has 59 active members from 22 countries since the two Russian members remain suspended. The journalists work for nine magazines in Europe: Auto (Italy), Autocar (UK), Automobil Revue (Switzerland), Autopista (Spain), Auto Trends (Belgium), Autovisie (The Netherlands), Firmenauto (Germany), L’Automobile Magazine (France), and Vi Bilägare (Sweden).

For a car to earn its place on the list of candidates, it needs to be on sale in Europe before the end of the year in at least five countries. Disappointingly, BMW has never won the European COTY award but it did finish second a few times: in 1967 (with the 1600), in 1969 (with the 2500/2800), in 1976 (with the 3 Series), and in 1978 (with the 7 Series).

Source: Car of the Year