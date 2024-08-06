BMW came close to winning the 2024 European Car of the Year award with the new 5 Series. The eighth generation of the luxury sedan grabbed 308 votes, trailing behind the Renault Scenic E-Tech by only just 21 points. The Munich-based automaker now hopes to have its revenge by grabbing the 2025 title with the new X2/iX2.

The compact crossover with combustion engines and electric drivetrains is the only BMW to appear on the long list of candidates. However, the BMW Group has two additional models as the new MINI Cooper SE and Countryman have made the cut. On November 25, we will find out whether any of these three vehicles will appear on the shortlist with seven cars. In the meantime, here’s the full list with all 41 models.

Alfa Romeo Junior Audi Q6 E-Tron BMW X2/iX2 BYD Seal U Citroën C3/e-C3 Citroën C3 Aircross Cupra Tavascan Cupra Terramar Dacia Duster Fiat Grande Panda Ford Explorer Ford Turneo Courier Hyundai Inster Hyundai Santa Fe KGM Torres Kia EV3 Lexus LBX Maserati GranTurismo Maserati Grecale Mazda CX-80 MG3 MG Cyberster MINI Cooper SE MINI Countryman Opel Grandland Opel Frontera Polestar 3 Polestar 4 Porsche Macan Renault 5 Renault Symbioz Renault Rafale Skoda Superb Skoda Kodiaq Smart #3 Suzuki Swift Toyota Land Cruiser Volkswagen Passat Volkswagen Tiguan Volvo EX90 Xpeng G6

The 2025 COTY jury currently has 59 active members from 22 countries since the two Russian members remain suspended. The journalists work for nine magazines in Europe: Auto (Italy), Autocar (UK), Automobil Revue (Switzerland), Autopista (Spain), Auto Trends (Belgium), Autovisie (The Netherlands), Firmenauto (Germany), L’Automobile Magazine (France), and Vi Bilägare (Sweden).

For a car to earn its place on the list of candidates, it needs to be on sale in Europe before the end of the year in at least five countries. Disappointingly, BMW has never won the European COTY award but it did finish second a few times: in 1967 (with the 1600), in 1969 (with the 2500/2800), in 1976 (with the 3 Series), and in 1978 (with the 7 Series).

