Article Summary Still a concept, the BMW Speedtop is about to evolve into a production model limited to 70 units.

The two-door shooting brake was displayed in Seoul alongside the M850i Gran Coupe and the pre-facelift i7 M70.

The BMW Excellence Lounge is an invite-only event in South Korea dedicated to the company's high-end buyers.

For the eighth consecutive year, BMW set up the Excellence Lounge in South Korea. It’s a private event with restricted access, as attendance is by invitation only. Around 1,000 people were invited by the automaker’s local division to take part in this year’s edition. To get your name on the list, you must own a high-end model. Specifically, it has to be a 7 Series/i7, X7, 8 Series, or XM.

Those who had the privilege of attending the private showcase in Seoul’s Gangnam District were in for a real treat. BMW put its best foot forward and brought the Concept Speedtop. A production version will follow in a 70-unit run, all of which have long since been spoken for. Although official pricing was never released, we previously reported that the gorgeous M8-based wagon changed hands for approximately €500,000.

Spy footage of a camouflaged prototype undergoing testing has revealed that the production version will stay true to this concept. Without the familiar interior featuring the old iDrive setup and physical buttons, you wouldn’t necessarily know it’s based on the M8. Its clean lines are shared with another special BMW, the even rarer and also sold-out Skytop (50 units), which features a manually removable targa roof.

The Speedtop Was Joined By Other High-End BMW Models

The Speedtop was the most expensive car on display, joined by two older models. We’re surprised BMW brought the pre-LCI i7 M70 rather than the recently facelifted version. Seeing the M850i 8 Series Gran Coupe is also a bit unexpected, given that the model has effectively been retired. However, a special edition was recently launched in South Korea, where the 8er remains listed on the company’s website.

Korean buyers of these top-end models can join the BMW Excellence Club, a premium membership program that offers several benefits. In addition to vehicle maintenance services, the carmaker’s local division organizes a variety of cultural experiences and lifestyle programs tailored to its wealthiest clientele.

There appears to be strong demand for ultra-exclusive models that push the boundaries of BMW’s lineup. It’s an encouraging sign now that ALPINA sits above Munich’s top-end portfolio without stepping on Rolls-Royce’s toes. We imagine products like the Speedtop and Skytop carry high profit margins, given that they’re based on existing models yet command significantly higher price tags. The same should hold true for the ALPINA-badged 7 Series arriving in 2027 and the rumored XB7 successor due later this decade.