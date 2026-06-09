Article Summary The new Audi Q7 looks more modern than the current BMW X5, with split headlights, a rear lightbar, available 23-inch wheels, and more athletic proportions.

Inside, the Q7 leans into the latest luxury SUV trends with a passenger-side screen, fewer physical controls, and available third-row seating.

Standard quattro, available V8 power, automatic doors, smart glass, and projection-style turn signals give BMW clear targets for the next X5.

The BMW X5 has long been the default answer in the midsize luxury SUV space. Particularly for buyers who still care about how something this big drives. But Audi has just given the Q7 a major rethink, and Ingolstadt is taking direct aim at Munich. With sharper exterior styling, a screen-heavy interior, standard quattro, available V8 power, three-row practicality, and some genuinely interesting tech, the new Q7 makes the current G05 X5 look its age. That does not mean the BMW is suddenly outclassed, but it does make this Q7/X5 photo comparison more interesting than usual. The bigger question is whether the new Q7 previews the kind of leap BMW needs to make with the next-generation G65 X5.

Exterior Design

The newest generation of the Audi Q7 sees significant changes from almost every angle. Split headlights — which inspire a bit of an X7 comparison — and taillights, the latter of which feature a lightbar running the width of the SUV’s rear hatch, immediately declare the Q7 as “new.” An illuminated, honeycomb grille sits between the headlights. For the first time, customers can opt for 23-inch wheels on the Q7. The current X5 can roll on 22s. Thankfully, real exhaust tips return to the Audi Q7.

While admittedly dated — the current Q7 has been kicking around since 2017! — the Q7 always managed to look handsome, if not perhaps “pretty.” But then, it’s an SUV — form should follow function, to some extent. Compared to the G05 X5, the new Q7 definitely looks newer. Of course, it should; the G05 is aging, too, having been in production since August 2018. The new Audi Q7 overall got better proportions, too; it looks downright agile in some of the press photos. Even compared to the very sporty X5, the Q7 is dynamic looking in this photo comparison. Not really something that can be said for the old one.

Interior Design

Like on the outside, everything in the Q7’s cabin is thoroughly modern. A passenger-side screen and nearly button-less center console immediately clue you in that this is the new model. Despite Audi’s recent shift in design language, previewed by the hybrid Nuvolari supercar, the Q7’s gestation period evidently did not intersect with that timeline. The result is “screens galore,” but it’s also a bit of an industry standard for the time being. While the G05 has considerably less digital real estate, we doubt the same will hold true for the G65. Overall, materials and layout look pretty good in the new Q7, though. It’s tough to tell the X5 and Q7 apart in the rear comparison picture, too. I guess that’s a mutual compliment? Unlike the current X5, the Q7 does offer third-row seating.

Performance

Audi brings a variety of engines to the new Q7. Regardless of choice, you get quattro all-wheel drive standard. In Europe customers can opt for the standard turbo-diesel 3.0-liter V6, which is good for 295 horsepower and 500 Nm, or a torquier version making 241 horsepower and 630 Nm. The mild hybrid mill pairs to an eight-speed automatic.

In the U.S., customers can opt for hotter V6 and V8 engines more in-line with some of the X5’s offerings. Here, the V6 is a twin-turbo gas engine making 429 horsepower and 442 pound-feet (600 Nm). Meanwhile, an optional V8 caps the lineup. The V8 will be familiar to fans of the current generation of Q7, as it’s the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter unit with 591 horsepower and 591 pound-feet (801 Nm) of torque. It’s reserved for the SQ7, which also gets standard air suspension. The Q7 and SQ7 are both rated to tow 7,700 pounds, 500 more than the current X5. It would be a close race between the new Q7 and old X5; we have no doubt that the new X5 will dial things up, though. Historically, BMW’s offering has been more fun to drive, too.

Technology

We already touched on screens, which dominate the new Q7’s dashboard. The Q7 gets some cool party tricks outside of the cabin, though too. And honestly? Stuff that BMW needs to look at. Automatic doors, for example, are available on the new Q7. The SUV’s sunroof can switch from opaque to translucent. That’s some neat tech that BMW’s had for a while — but has so far kept it exclusive to the BMW iX. Trick turn signals project a stylized turn signal pattern onto the ground when activated — helping cyclists and pedestrians. There’s a lot of neat new tech here, and BMW will need to bring its A game to keep up.

No doubt, the G05 X5 can’t offer the same level of technology or modernity as the new Q7. Even if it is an otherwise excellent SUV. Importantly, the photo comparison gives us a good approximation of where the upcoming G65 might land. What do you think? Is the new Q7 a hit or a miss?