The annual Legends Of The Autobahn has built its reputation on the back of classic BMW cars, but over time, it opened its doors to newer models as well. Every year, BMW of North America takes this opportunity to display their latest and greatest models, and this year’s event made no exception.

Some of the new cars seen at Legends were the new BMW M3 and M4, the M4 GT3 race car, and — most importantly — the BMW M5 CS. The latter of which is BMW’s hottest new car and potentially its most exciting. Another brand-new Bimmer at Legends, one that we’ve been dying to see, was the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe. Both the M5 CS and B8 Gran Coupe are incredibly different machines but both are probably the best sedans to wear Roundels.

But electrification is the name of the game this decade and BMW decided to showcase their latest EV products as well. One of them is the BMW iX electric crossover which goes on sale in 2022. Seen here in Aventurine Red, the iX looks premium, stylish and interesting than something like a BMW X5 or X6. The car in this photos gallery is the BMW iX xDrive50, so it packs two electric motors, one at each axle, that develop a combined 523 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque. They get their power from a 105.2 kWh battery pack, which provides around 300 miles of range. BMW claims the iX xDrive50 can nail 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds.

BMW also announced a range-topping, high-performance model, the BMW iX M60, which will pack 600 horsepower from dual motors. BMW didn’t announced the M60’s official range figure yet but it did say that the iX M60 should consume around 21 kWh per 100 km (62 miles), which equates to around 2.9 miles per kWh. We’re assuming the M60 uses the same 105 kWh battery pack as the iX but BMW didn’t say so definitively.

Open minded customers should think long and hard about getting a BMW iX instead of an X5. Not only is it going to be priced similarly but it offers a more interesting design, just as much power, a much better interior, newer technology, and an all-electric powertrain.