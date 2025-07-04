MINI has announced a new collection of accessory parts for its latest petrol-powered Cooper models. We saw the new John Cooper Works Accessories back in May when we drove the a series of JCW models, but today, it’s time to take a look at the official release. The new additions come under the John Cooper Works (JCW) banner and include exterior aerodynamic upgrades, new alloy wheels, decals, and interior trim pieces.

Lots of Exterior Upgrades

The accessories are aimed at drivers looking to add a sportier, more aggressive look to their MINI, building on the existing styling of the current-generation Cooper. Highlights include a set of JCW mirror caps finished in a gradient from Chili Red to Gloss Black and a suite of aero components said to improve both appearance and function.

Among the notable exterior updates are JCW-branded front, rear, and side winglets. These parts are designed to extend the visual profile of the car while offering modest aerodynamic benefits. A new C-pillar trim has also been introduced to further accentuate the MINI’s side sculpting. At the rear, buyers can now opt for a JCW roof spoiler attachment and a diffuser, both of which mimic the look of MINI’s Nürburgring race cars and are intended to enhance downforce at higher speeds.

The JCW Wheels Are Awesome

Wheel options have also been expanded, with four new designs added to the lineup. These include the 18-inch JCW Rallye Spoke wheels, available in Frozen Midnight Grey or Vibrant Silver, referencing MINI’s rally history. There are also two 17-inch options—Sprint Spoke and Star Spoke—offered in Gloss Black. Additional cosmetic accessories include floating hub caps that keep the JCW logo level while driving and red valve stem caps.

MINI has also introduced a new series of decals. A driver-side-only dual-stripe bonnet decal is available in Chili Red or Gloss Black, while a new Satin Black side stripe and boot decal complete the visual package.

New Accessories Inside The Cabin

Inside the cabin, available upgrades include JCW-branded floor mats, door pins, and a red-edged tow strap designed for both aesthetic appeal and utility. For those seeking premium materials, MINI is also offering a carbon fiber fuel filler cap and carbon tailpipe trim.

The accessory line is available now through MINI dealerships and is compatible with most of the brand’s current petrol-powered Cooper models. MINI says the JCW Accessories are installed at the dealership and backed by MINI’s factory warranty.