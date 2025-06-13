It was only a matter of time before Mansory got its hands on the new BMW M5. The G90 already featured the most controversial design of its six predecessors, but this super sedan takes the cake. True to the tuner’s modus operandi, Bavaria’s four-door rocket now wears a wild body kit that muscles up an already beefy car.

However, we’d argue that the carbon fiber add-ons aren’t the most striking visual change. Mansory ditches the M-specific quad exhaust system in favor of an unusual center-exit triple setup. If it reminds you of the Honda Civic Type R hot hatch, you’re not alone. The oversized exhaust tips are flanked by a flashy diffuser with three vertical fins on each side.

The vented hood, featuring a carbon fiber bulge, is undoubtedly the most eye-catching piece of the body kit. We also can’t help but notice the illuminated Mansory badges on the front fenders and kidney grille. The logo also appears on the Hofmeister kink, and as if that weren’t enough, the tuner’s crest sits proudly on the trunk lid and above the charging port.

Mansory has also replaced the original wheels with a black forged set measuring 22 inches. These are contrasted by copper-colored brake calipers, a recurring theme across the body. The same hue is also featured on the custom engine cover for the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. According to the tuner, the plug-in hybrid S68 powertrain has been massaged to produce 838 hp and 1,150 Nm (848 lb-ft) of torque.

Chances are the extra oomph over the standard M5’s 717 hp and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) comes from enhancements to the combustion engine. In the regular version, the V8 produces 577 hp and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. We reckon Mansory didn’t touch the electric motor, which is rated at 194 hp and 280 Nm (207 lb-ft). While performance figures aren’t mentioned, a completely stock car already hits 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.4 seconds.

As extravagant as the package may be, Mansory has been developing eccentric body kits for years, so clearly, there’s a market for such outlandish designs.

Source: Mansory