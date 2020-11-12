Our BMW iX coverage continues with a new set of photos showcasing the electric crossover. The iX is similar in size and shape to the BMW X5, but the roofline is lower for a more aero look. The iX’s cabin is much roomier than the interior of an X5 – thanks to the intelligent packaging found in electric vehicles. The iX’s wheelbase is actually an inch longer at 118 inches than the X5.

Like the Concept iNext and some other recent models, the production version also has an extremely large double kidney grille at the front. The size is further emphasized by the extremely narrow headlights that adjoin the bonnet. The kidneys are clearly removed from their original purpose as an air inlet, instead they are primarily a design element and cladding for a wide range of sensors.

The iX is based on a new modular platform and is powered by BMW’s fifth-generation EV technology. The platform supports aluminum space-frame construction for the body along with use of materials such as carbon fiber-reinforced plastic to increase rigidity. CRFP is found mostly around the passenger cell, forming what BMW refers to as the Carbon Cage.

Like the i3 and i8, the BMW iX interior features elements sourced from recycled or natural materials. It also offers customers a choice of alternative eco- and animal-friendly materials. Of course, there is an option of the old school leather upholstery. Just like in Mercedes models, BMW is now offering the seat-adjustment controls on the doors. Another functional change is the repositioning of the volume control button which is now placed next to the iDrive knob.

The iX electric flagship is underpinned by the latest, 5th generation BMW eDrive platform, which is also found under the new iX3 and will also make its underneath the upcoming i4. The architecture comprises the two electric motors, the power electronics, the charging technology and the high-voltage battery.

The power unit of the BMW eDrive is manufactured as sustainably as possible and, thus, rare earths are absent. The maximum output of the ensemble exceeds 370 kW / 500 PS (490 hp), while the acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is possible in under 5.0 seconds. According to preliminary measurements, the 100 kWh gross energy content of the high-voltage battery is sufficient enough to guarantee an overall range of above 600 kilometers, in the context of the low combined consumption figure of 21 kWh / 100 km calculated as per WLTP cycle. In the EPA FTP-75 range test, the new BMW iX achieves more than 300 miles.

The new BMW iX is fitted with a new charging technology that enables direct current fast charging at outputs of up to 200 kW. This helps charge the battery from 10% to 80% in under 40 minutes. Furthermore, in 10 minutes, you can charge the battery of the iX as to add around 120 kilometers (75 miles) to the electric range. Charging at home using the standard 11 kW BMW i Wallbox will “refill” the high-voltage battery in approximately 11 hours.

The new BMW iX electric SUV will go on sale in late 2021 in Europe. The U.S. market will get its first units in early 2022. Even though BMW has currently announced only the top model, we expect two additional iX variants to follow. We anticipate a base price in the $70,000 range for the entry-level model, and likely over $100,000 for the top model.

Now click below for some BMW iX wallpapers: