As Monterey Car Car Week continues, we bring you some photos of a very special car — the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe. Not all of us are in Monterey for the week but Horatiu is and his ride for his time there is the B8 Gran Coupe. It’s a tough gig but someone’s gotta do it, right?

During his time in Monterey, he’s been able to test the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe in the perfect environment; long stretches of stunning, serpentine roads, overlooking some of the prettiest scenery on the entire continent. In these photos, you can tell the B8 is looks at home, with its beautiful ALPINA green paint, always-gorgeous ALPINA wheels, and 8 Series Gran Coupe body style. It’s a knockout and its design fits perfectly with the breathtaking Monterey scenery.

Under the hood, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe uses a 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 to make 612 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. As we’ve seen in previous reviews, the B8 Gran Coupe is a monster, with performance that belies its luxurious looks. Thankfully for Horatiu, his test car was fitted with a much nicer interior than the one we saw in a previous video. If you’re curious about how it drives, he’s sure to have some driving impressions when he returns.

Today is one of the more special days of Monterey Car Week, too. It’s Legends of the Autobahn, where incredible German metal from all brands is on display. I only had the chance to go to Monterey once and Legends was my favorite event, with the sorts of cars that true car enthusiasts nerd out over, accompanied by their enthusiast owners that actually want to talk about the cars. Horatiu will be there later this afternoon, so stay tuned for more photos of one of the coolest car events in North America.