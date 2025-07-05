Old BMWs deserve a second chance, especially when the car in question has its engine behind the driver. With just 453 units ever built, the M1 is exceptionally rare, making every surviving example a valuable treasure worth preserving. This white E28-based supercar has had a rough life, having been involved in a crash during the 2013 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. But not to worry, BMW Classic is here to save the day. It’s rolling up its sleeves to bring Bavaria’s one and only supercar back to life.

This isn’t the first nut-and-bolt restoration carried out by the German luxury brand in recent years. KITH founder Ronnie Fieg had his own M1 fully restored by BMW Classic experts, a project that took about a year, proving that perfection takes time. We’re sure the team is being just as meticulous with this wrecked example, one of only 163 finished in white. It’s also a road-legal version rather than one of the track-only Procars.

A time-lapse video shows BMW Classic has already stripped down the M1 and removed its M88 engine. This hand-built, naturally aspirated 3.5-liter inline-six sits between the axles of the fiberglass-bodied supercar. It’s still a diamond in the rough, but the engine will roar once again, and those pop-up headlights will rise sooner rather than later.

It would make perfect sense to bring the fully restored M1 back to the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Whether it’ll be ready in time for next year’s event remains to be seen. The M1 turns 50 in 2028, and we’re confident the car will be finished well before then. Its roots actually go back even further, considering BMW unveiled the Turbo concept that inspired it six years earlier.

BMW Classic continues to manufacture parts for the M1, with some kept in stock and others built to order. Given the significance of this particular car, and BMW’s desire to see it shine again after the unfortunate crash during that “scenic drive” 12 years ago, it’s likely a top priority. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the restoration, which should result in something just as spectacular as Ronnie Fieg’s Techno Violet M1.

Source: BMW Classic / Instagram