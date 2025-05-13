The BMW iX has been one of the most talked-about electric SUVs since its debut, and for 2026, it gets a series of updates across the lineup. But while the design changes might seem subtle at first glance, the real question buyers will be asking is simple: Which one should I buy?

To find out, I spent a day in New Jersey driving all three versions of the updated iX back-to-back—the new xDrive45, the xDrive60, and the flagship M70. From some highway stretches to mostly curvy backroads, this was the perfect environment to compare them not just on paper, but where it really matters—on the road.

Starting With the Newcomer: The iX xDrive45

Let’s start with the iX xDrive45, the newest and most affordable addition to the iX family, and the first time this version is being offered in the United States. Priced from $76,325, the iX xDrive45 might wear the “entry-level” badge, but it’s anything but barebones. This model replaces the xDrive40 that was never sold in the U.S. and brings with it a 100.1 kWh battery pack, giving it an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles. That’s more than enough for most daily commutes and even longer trips without worrying too much about range anxiety.

2026 BMW iX Good Enhanced Performance and Range

Improved Interior Comfort

Great sport seats Bad Limited Exterior Design Evolution

Complex Infotainment System

Absence of Third-Row Seating Option

But the xDrive45 doesn’t just win on efficiency. Thanks to dual electric motors producing 402 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, it accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds. It’s quick enough to surprise you when you floor the pedal, even if the car’s comfortable and luxurious ride quality might not suggest it at first glance.

One of the standout features in all 2026 iX models, including the 45, is the optional two-axle air suspension. Honestly, it transforms the driving experience. I’ve driven earlier versions of the iX with steel springs, and the difference is night and day. The air suspension softens road imperfections while maintaining control, making the iX feel like the 7 Series of BMW’s electric SUV lineup. It’s comfortable, composed, and incredibly quiet on the highway. During earlier tests in Europe, I measured cabin noise at just 65 decibels at highway speeds—impressive even by luxury car standards.

Integral Active Steering, BMW’s rear-wheel steering system, is another must-have in my opinion. It makes this large SUV feel surprisingly agile in tight city streets and sharp and composed on backroads. Having tested the system extensively with the pre-facelift iX in cities like Chicago, I can confirm it makes maneuvering this big SUV far less intimidating than you’d expect.

The ride isn’t just comfortable—it’s smartly tuned. BMW widened the gap between Comfort and Sport modes for the updated iX, and you can feel the difference. In Comfort, the iX feels soft and easy to drive, ideal for long-distance cruising. Switch to Sport, and the suspension firms up, the steering gains weight, and the body roll tightens just enough to make backroad driving more engaging. Still, this is an SUV built for comfort first and foremost.

BMW also made some smart efficiency updates for 2026. Gone are the optional laser headlights, replaced with new, more efficient LED units. According to BMW, these new lights improve energy efficiency by about 15%, which translates to a couple of extra miles of range. Combine that with new silicon carbide inverters, improved bushings, and low rolling resistance tires, and the entire lineup benefits from small but meaningful gains in real-world efficiency.

Inside, BMW finally addressed one of my biggest complaints about the pre-facelift iX—the seating. The new M Multi-Function seats now offer much better side bolstering and extended thigh support, something taller drivers like me will really appreciate on long journeys. BMW even angled the seat base to prevent you from sliding forward, improving overall comfort. And if you’re wondering whether these seats make a difference, try the phone test I did: place your phone on the seat between your legs—if it stays put instead of sliding forward, you’ve got the updated seats without even looking at them.

Moving Up the Line: The iX xDrive60

Next up is the iX xDrive60, the model that replaces the outgoing xDrive50. Priced from $88,500 range, it sits right in the middle of the lineup, and in many ways, it feels like the most complete package. Power climbs to 536 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque, dropping the 0 to 60 mph sprint to just 4.4 seconds. The difference isn’t night and day compared to the 45, but it’s enough to notice when overtaking or merging on the highway.

Where the xDrive60 really shines is range. Thanks to a larger 113.4 kWh battery, it boasts an EPA-rated 364 miles of range, with the potential to go even further depending on your driving style and wheel choice. I tested it on 22-inch wheels, which look fantastic but will naturally eat into your range slightly compared to the standard 21-inch setup. The efficiency on the car was quite impressive, managing to get around 3.2 kWh per mile, despite having some fun with the car in the most inefficient way.

Like the 45, the iX 60 benefits from air suspension and Integral Active steering, making it just as comfortable and easy to handle despite its size. The ride remains composed even on less-than-perfect pavement, though switching to Sport mode noticeably tightens things up. Again, this isn’t a vehicle you’ll be taking to the track, but for a family SUV, it feels remarkably well-balanced. Is there a difference between the ride quality of the iX 45 vs. 60? No, not really, unless you’re nitpicking that the former might weigh a bit more which could also slightly influence the ride quality.

Charging speeds are also improved, with support for up to 195 kW DC fast charging from 175 kW in the iX 45. BMW says you can go from 10 to 80% in about 30 minutes, which makes long trips much more manageable.

Inside, the iX xDrive60 offers more customization than the iX 45, multiple interior trim options, and the same excellent M Multi-Function seats. The combination of microfiber and Alcantara feels premium, even if it isn’t full leather.

The driving experience is predictably familiar if you’ve spent time in the xDrive45. The extra power is there if you need it, but day-to-day, the real advantage is the additional range and quicker charging. For many buyers, this will likely be the sweet spot in the iX lineup. You kinda see where I’m going with this already…

The Flagship: BMW iX M70

Finally, I jumped into the iX M70, the range-topping model that replaces the iX M60. With 650 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque, the M70 rockets from 0 to 60 mph in a claimed 3.6 seconds—though it feels even faster in the real world. This is a seriously quick SUV, and while it’s not a full M model in the traditional sense, it’s the most aggressive and dynamic iX you can buy.

BMW has made the M70 more comfortable than the M60 it replaces, especially in Comfort mode. The ride is more compliant, even on 22-inch wheels, making it a better daily driver than before. That said, Sport mode again sharpens everything up considerably, stiffening the suspension and adding weight to the steering. It feels more planted and responsive than the other iX models, though the steering still lacks some of the feedback you might expect from a true M car – which is really not anyway. If you were worried about the ride quality compared to the iX M60, don’t be. BMW listened to you and made the overall drive a lot better.

Range drops slightly to 302 miles on the EPA cycle, which is still respectable given the performance on offer. Like the xDrive60, the M70 supports 195 kW DC fast charging, and BMW’s optimized charging curve ensures you get the fastest possible energy replenishment in the first 10 minutes of a charge session.

Inside, the M70 distinguishes itself with exclusive interior details, including a round steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock marker, M-specific color options, and a fully-loaded feature set. You get everything from Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound to the Climate Comfort Package as standard.

From a driving perspective, the M70 is undeniably fun, with explosive acceleration that feels more like a performance sedan than a large SUV. Rear-wheel steering makes it surprisingly agile for its size, and the improved comfort tuning means it’s finally a performance SUV you could realistically drive every day.

The Verdict

So, after driving all three back-to-back, which one should you buy?

The BMW iX xDrive45 is the budget-conscious choice, offering plenty of range, power, and premium features at a more attainable price point. It’s the perfect introduction to BMW’s electric SUV lineup for those looking to make the jump to electric without breaking the bank.

The iX xDrive60 feels like the most complete package, offering the longest range, more power, and all the right luxury touches without venturing into six-figure territory. For most buyers, this will be the ideal balance of performance, efficiency, and price.

And then there’s the iX M70—the ultimate iX. If money is no object and you want the fastest, most feature-packed iX BMW offers, this is the one to get. It’s louder in design, sharper in performance, and more luxurious inside and out.

The iX might not be sticking around forever, with future electric SUVs expected to shift to BMW’s Neue Klasse architecture. But after a day behind the wheel of these updated models, one thing is clear—the 2026 iX lineup represents BMW’s electric SUV at its very best. And whether you’re looking for value, range, or pure performance, there’s an iX for you.

My personal choice? The BMW iX xDrive60!