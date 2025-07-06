The standard BMW M2 tops out at an electronically governed 155 mph (250 km/h), but the G87 can reach much higher speeds. Opt for the optional M Driver’s Package, and the rear-wheel-drive sports coupe will reach 177 mph (285 km/h). If you want the digital speedometer to climb even higher, you’ll need to step up to the new M2 CS. The Competition Sport can break the 300 km/h barrier by hitting 188 mph (302 km/h). Mind you, that figure is still electronically limited.

During the record-breaking run at the Nürburgring, the M2 CS came close to reaching its claimed top speed. Near the end of the hot lap, BMW M development engineer Jörg Weidinger hit 185 mph (298 km/h). A few more seconds of the straight would’ve been enough for the hardcore M2 to hit its spec-sheet figure.

It’s a remarkable achievement for a “compact” car, outperforming its rival from Ingolstadt. As a refresher, the Audi RS3 hits a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h) when equipped with the RS Dynamic Package Plus. The M2 CS is now playing in the big leagues, nearly matching the top speed of larger BMW M models. Cars like the M4 CSL, M5 CS, and M8 are still slightly faster, but the M2 isn’t far behind.

As shown in the onboard footage below, Jörg Weidinger never engaged the car’s eighth gear while lapping the Green Hell. He reached the highest speed during the 7:25.5 lap in seventh gear. Why? The final gear is typically reserved for fuel efficiency rather than outright performance. Safe to say, the BMW M development engineer wasn’t chasing efficiency; he was chasing lap time.

Even so, fuel consumption isn’t too bad. BMW quotes 10 liters per 100 kilometers on the WLTP combined cycle, which translates to a reasonable 23.5 mpg. Still, considering the type of car the M2 CS is, achieving that figure will require restraint. A more balanced alternative might be the M240i, which offers strong performance with better efficiency at a more accessible price point.

A thirstier M2 could be on the way, as BMW is considering an xDrive version that would add extra weight. A CSL variant is also possible, one that could trim fat compared to the RWD model. With roughly four years left in the second-generation M2’s lifecycle, BMW M engineers still have time to further refine the G87 formula.