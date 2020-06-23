Courtesy of our sister-magazine Bimmertoday we bring you the first real life photos of the recently unveiled 2021 BMW M5 Facelift. In the paddock parking lot of the Sachsenring race track we see the BMW M5 Competition in the beautiful Aventurine Red metallic.

We also get a first look at the new lighting technology with the sleeker headlights and the new daytime running light design. An interesting detail on the headlights is the blue insert at the top, which is reserved exclusively for the laser light option.

Customers can request the more subtle black inserts available with the BMW Individual Shadow Line. No less interesting are the revised taillights which have a more three-dimensional shape than before.

Of course, the kidney grille has gone through some changes as well, slightly wider and bolder than before. The lower front fascia was revised too, with more aggressive air curtains and sportier lip.

This particular BMW M5 Facelift also carries the new 20-inch light alloy wheels double-spoke style 810 M Bicolor, which hardly obscure the gold brake calipers of the M carbon ceramic brake system.

Inside, the F90 M5 Facelift comes with a large infotainment display – 12.3 inches. When it comes to driving assistance systems, all of the latest innovations introduced on the LCI 5 Series generation are now also available for the new M5 and M5 Competition.

The Driving Assistant Professional, the Traffic Jam Assistant and the Comfort Access with the NFC-based BMW Digital Key are just a few of the many cutting-edge technologies offered on the high-performance M5 models.

The BMW M TwinPower Turbo 8-cylinder petrol unit is the heart of the new M5 and M5 Competition. In the M5, the S63 engine delivers a peak output of 441 kW / 600 PS (592 hp) reached at 6,000 rpm. In the M5 Competition, it comes with a power boost up to 460 kW / 625 PS (617 hp) also achievable at 6,000 rpm.

The maximum torque produced by the V8 powerplant increases to a staggering 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) in both cases. It becomes fully available as early as 1,800 rpm and up to 5,600 rpm in the M5 and 5,860 rpm in the M5 Competition.

The standard M5 does the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.4 seconds, while to hit 200 km/h it needs barely 11.1 seconds. On the other hand, the M5 Competition accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds (0.1 seconds quicker), whereas 10.8 seconds (0.3 seconds faster) are required for reaching the 200 km/h barrier.

Now click below and enjoy the photos.