Along with the UK and Australia, Japan was one of the markets that convinced BMW to make a right-hand-drive M3 Touring. As such, it comes as no surprise that the Land of the Rising Sun is getting the hotter Competition Sport special edition. But the super wagon is only for a select few, as the JDM-spec variant is capped at just 30 units.

The M division hasn’t revealed how many high-performance G81s it plans to build overall. However, BMW typically produces Competition Sport models for a year. It limited the M4 CS to 1,700 units and is expected to cap its more practical sibling at no more than 2,000 examples. In Japan, customers are paying a hefty premium over the standard M3 Touring. While the base model starts at 14,800,000 yen ($102,400), the CS version retails for 20,980,000 yen ($145,100). Both prices exclude the local 10% consumption tax.

Order books are already open and will close on July 13. Those who sign on the dotted line will have to wait until after November to take delivery. BMW is launching the M3 CS Touring in Japan roughly six months after the car’s official debut. Better late than never, I guess. Although BMW hasn’t mentioned the available exterior finishes, expect the same color palette: Individual Frozen Solid White, British Racing Green, Laguna Seca Blue, and Sapphire Black.

Regardless of the chosen paint, the high-performance wagon features a black roof and a model-specific rear spoiler with red accents. Despite its price premium, the CS doesn’t come with a carbon fiber roof, not even as an option. BMW told us that modifying the assembly line for a low-volume product would’ve been too much of a hassle. Compared to a regular G81, the Competition Sport sheds 15 kilograms (33 pounds) thanks to its use of carbon fiber.

If you need something bigger, the M5 Touring is also available in Japan, and we wouldn’t rule out a CS version. However, a more powerful special edition is unlikely to arrive before the G99’s mid-cycle facelift, expected in 2027.

Source: BMW Japan