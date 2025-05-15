I’ve flown United plenty of times, but I’ll admit—I always thought the stories about their private tarmac transfers were a bit of a myth. You hear about United Airlines Global Services members getting whisked away in fancy cars, but honestly, it sounded like one of those “friend of a friend” stories you can never really verify. Turns out, it’s absolutely real. More and more Global Service members are experiencing this, mostly at major hubs like Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

You usually step off the plane after a tight connection, expecting the usual mad dash through the terminal. Instead, these special United GS members are greeted right at the aircraft door by a United crew member holding my name on a sign. They led you straight down the stairs onto the tarmac, where now an electrified BMW is waiting. If you’ve flown United a lot in the past, you might remember when they used Jaguar I-PACE SUVs for this service. Those days are over. United seems to have quietly swapped them for BMW i7 sedans and BMW iX SUVs.

BMW Replacing Jaguar Makes Total Sense

The I-PACE was cool when it launched, but let’s be real—it’s been pulled from the market, and it always felt a bit niche. The BMW i7, on the other hand, is a different league. It’s ridiculously quiet, the back seat is basically a rolling lounge, and the tech feels next-level. The iX brings the same smooth, silent EV experience in SUV form, perfect if they need a little more luggage space.

For those wondering—this isn’t something you can just request. Global Services is United’s invitation-only top-tier status, above Premier 1K. It’s reserved for their highest-spending travelers, typically big corporate accounts or frequent international flyers. Perks include personal meet-and-greet services, priority rebooking on sold-out flights, and—yep—private rides across the tarmac when you’ve got tight connections.

Malaysia Airlines Is Doing It Too—With BMW i7s

Turns out, United isn’t the only airline upping its ground game with BMW. Malaysia Airlines announced last year a private terminal transfer service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), rolling out a fleet of BMW i7s. If you’re flying Enrich Platinum, Business Suite, or Business Class, you’ll get chauffeured in a BMW i7 between the Main Terminal and the Satellite Building. This replaces the airport bus that was filling in while the aerotrain is down for repairs.

Malaysia Airlines is making it clear this isn’t a ride-share situation either—you get a dedicated car whether you’re flying solo, as a couple, or with your family (up to four passengers per car). For now, it’s only for departing passengers, but they’ve already said arrivals will get the same treatment once they finish building the new arrival lounge.

Overall, this service is not just about the sustainability story or checking the luxury box—it’s about making travel feel effortless for the people who fly the most. And when you’re stepping into a BMW i7 instead of fighting your way through a crowded terminal, you can’t help but feel like you’ve just unlocked a hidden level of air travel. [Top Photo provided by Derek Lockett]