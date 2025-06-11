The next generation BMW 3 Series (G50) pushes forward with its testing plans. The top of the line BMW M350 was seen earlier this week on BMW’s proven testing ground: the Nurburgring. Compared to previously seen prototypes, this new M350 dropped some plastic camo from the front to reveal more of its design.

The spy photos reveal a massive a massive air intake embedded with a sporty looking front bumper which is likely specific to the M Performance Models. The additional cooling is certainly needed considering that the B58 3.0 liter six-cylinder will allegedly get 417 hp, which would represent a 31-hp bump over the current M340i sold in North America and 48 hp more than the Euro-spec version.

The all-wheel drive xDrive system is expected to come standard, though there’s still some hope that a rear-wheel-drive variant could make a return. If it does, it will likely be limited to select markets—possibly including the U.S. Unfortunately, a manual transmission seems off the table. Rumors suggest the G50 may become the first 3 Series generation without a clutch pedal. Even the next M3 is rumored to go automatic-only, potentially offered exclusively with all-wheel drive.

The camouflaged M350 comes with quad pipes, a move that has been already seen on other M Performance models as well. The front fascia is inspired by the Neue Klasse design language which will also be featured on the all-electric BMW i3 Sedan (NA0). In fact, as soon as the i3 debuts next year, we will have a better idea of what to expect from the gasoline variant as well. The headlights also move away from the traditional design of the past, while the kidney takes a longer horizontal shape. Yet, compared to the i3 EV, we expect the kidney to be functional in terms of airflow and cooling. In terms of the rear end, we see a pretty raised up trunk with a more upright position.

The 2027 BW M350 will be one of several variants launching with the eighth-generation 3 Series. Production of the “G50” is scheduled to begin at BMW’s Dingolfing plant in Germany in November 2026 and run through late 2034. As for the high-performance M3—codenamed “G84”—you’ll have to wait a bit longer, with production set to begin in July 2028.