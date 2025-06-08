Judging by the spy photos, the 5 Series is set to undergo the most radical Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) of any 5er before it. However, the LCI may be delayed slightly. A new report claims that BMW has allegedly pushed back the start of production by four months. Instead of beginning in March 2027, the first updated sedans are now expected to roll off the assembly line in July.

This unconfirmed news originates from a regular BMW insider on the BimmerPost forums. History has shown that “ynguldyn” is more often right than wrong. While a four-month delay isn’t a major setback, it’s reasonable to assume it will impact other variants as well, primarily the 5 Series Touring and both body styles of the M5.

The first spy shots actually depicted the G90 rather than the G60. Even so, BMW is likely to unveil the standard 5 Series first. Regardless of the variant, all 5 Series models will adopt the Neue Klasse design language. Early prototypes already show that the cars will feature a fully redesigned front end. This new look will bring the 5er in line with the next-generation 3 Series and i3, expected in 2026. Beneath the camouflage lies a revamped design inspired by the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept, featuring a wide kidney grille integrated with the headlights.

The 5 Series’ profile is unlikely to undergo significant changes. Why? Because redesigning the doors and fenders would be cost-prohibitive for a mid-cycle refresh. At the rear, we’re already seeing changes to the taillights, though the test vehicle is fitted with a provisional setup. A full-width light bar wouldn’t be surprising, given that the concept featured wide taillights split by the BMW roundel.

More substantial updates are expected inside the cabin. The current infotainment, which is still relatively new, will be replaced by iDrive X. BMW is reworking the dashboard to accommodate a large central screen and the new Panoramic Vision display. This feature, essentially a dashboard-wide projection at the base of the windshield, will include three fixed tiles replacing the traditional instrument cluster. Additionally, it’ll have six additional customizable sections to the right. Notably, the iDrive rotary knob is being eliminated, along with most conventional controls, though there aren’t many of those left to begin with.

As for the M5, its facelift may arrive alongside a high-performance derivative, potentially another CS. However, the Competition Sport version is unlikely to be available at launch, so expect a release no earlier than 2028.

