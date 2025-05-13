In case you were wondering how the 2026 iX looks in the United States, newly released official images of BMW’s polarizing SUV reveal the full lineup, side orange markers and all. The whole gang is here, from the xDrive45 to the xDrive60 and the range-topping M70. These versions are new for 2026, replacing the xDrive40, xDrive50, and M60.

America finally gets the base model that other regions have had since the iX went on sale in 2021. BMW has fired up the U.S. configurator for the 2026 model year, with pricing starting at $76,325 for an xDrive45 without any options. Step up to the xDrive60, and you’ll pay at least $89,675. Splurge on the M Performance model, and you’ll have to fork out $112,675. All prices include the $1,175 destination and handling fee.

As you’d expect from press shots, none of these cars are standard. The lower trim levels come with the M Sport Package, while the xDrive60 also gets a matte paint job. It’s a good opportunity to see the iX with its new-for-2026 M multifunction seats. They’re standard on the M Performance model and optional on the other two. Customers can order them in Atlas Grey/Black with M stitching and accents in the M tricolor. Alternatively, you can opt for Amido and Castanea leather. Pay more, and BMW will ventilate the front seats.

Regarding wheels, BMW USA is showing off the electric SUVs with two-tone sets. The M70 sits on the largest option available, a 23-inch set codenamed “1028i.” The xDrive60 and xDrive45 share a more sensible set of 22-inch alloys (1025M). If that’s still too large, 20-inch wheels are standard on the non-M Performance trims.

For the Life Cycle Impulse, BMW changed the headlights and kidney grille, but the iX still stands out, possibly more than it should. If you’re after a similarly sized electric SUV with the roundel but more conventional styling, the iX5 should fit the bill. A zero-emission variant of the next-generation X5 (G65) is coming with styling cues from the Neue Klasse. Expect to see it in 2026.

The first-ever iX5 will stick to the CLAR platform but will have new cylindrical batteries and more efficient, lighter motors. When it arrives, the electric X5 won’t immediately replace the iX. The latter is expected to remain in production until mid-2028, so BMW will sell the two EVs side by side for roughly two years. A swoopy iX6 is also planned, along with a larger iX7, so there’s really no point in keeping the iX in the long run.

