Article Summary Two near-new GTS cars sold on Bring a Trailer this summer: one with 80 miles for $120,000 and one with 895 miles for $131,000. A 9,000-mile car went for $70,500.

The water-injected S55 inline-six makes 493 hp, 68 hp more than a standard F82 M4, and BMW quoted a 7:28 Nürburgring lap.

BMW planned 700 cars, with 300 for the US, but ended up building 803. This one was bought new at Checkered Flag BMW in Virginia Beach.

A 2016 BMW M4 GTS with 263 miles from new is headed to Broad Arrow’s Amelia Concours Auction in March with an estimate of $120,000 to $150,000, and it will sell without reserve. Anything past $134,200 means a ten-year-old F82 M4 GTS selling for more than it cost new. Only the lowest-mileage examples have come close to that this year.

The seller is the original owner, who bought the car at Checkered Flag BMW in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The CARFAX report is included with the Broad Arrow listing. According to it, the title changed once, in 2022, when the car moved into the owner’s LLC. The window sticker and a digital build sheet come with it.

One Owner, 263 Miles, And A BMW Individual Paint Job

The paint is BMW Individual Frozen Dark Grey Metallic with Shadowline trim, over black leather and Alcantara. The GTS’s Acid Orange shows up on the forged wheels, front splitter, and roll bar. Broad Arrow calls the color “highly desirable,” which is generous. Frozen Dark Grey is one of the more common GTS colors, but at this mileage it barely registers: the 895-mile GTS that sold for $131,000 on Bring a Trailer in August wore the same paint.

Why American Buyers Waited So Long For The GTS

BMW never sold the E46 M3 CSL or the E92 M3 GTS here. When it revealed the M4 GTS in October 2015, 300 of the planned 700 cars went to the US. That made it the first hardcore M3 or M4 special offered here since the E36 M3 Lightweight. BMW ended up building 803. The US allocation sold out almost immediately at $134,200 including destination, roughly double a regular M4.

The GTS was the first production car with water injection. A 1.3-gallon tank in the trunk feeds water into the intake plenum to cool the charge, which lets the S55 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six run more boost. Output rose to 493 hp and 443 lb-ft, 68 hp more than a standard F82 M4, sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch. BMW quoted 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds, a 189 mph top speed, and a 7:28 Nürburgring lap.

The chassis and body got the same treatment:

Three-way adjustable coilovers and carbon-ceramic brakes

Carbon fiber hood and roof

Adjustable front splitter and rear wing

Forged 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires

OLED taillights, another production-car first

A steel roll bar in place of the rear seats

What Are Low-Mileage M4 GTS Cars Selling For Now?

Mileage decides almost everything here. Classic.com counts 10 GTS sales in the past 12 months averaging $99,505, but that figure mixes two different markets. Driven cars trade between $70,000 and $83,000. A 5,000-mile example brought $82,500 on Bring a Trailer in May. A 9,000-mile car sold there for $83,000 in July, then for $70,500 in August after the first deal fell through.

Near-new cars sit in their own bracket. An 80-mile GTS sold for $120,000 on Bring a Trailer in July, and the 895-mile car reached $131,000 a month later. Broad Arrow’s low estimate matches the 80-mile result, and its high estimate is $15,800 over the original sticker. By those numbers, the first few thousand miles on a GTS cost roughly $40,000 to $60,000.

Another sale result comes in first. A 936-mile GTS in Zionsville, Indiana, previously listed by a dealer at $129,995, is on Bring a Trailer with bidding ending Nov. 24.

Why No Reserve Cuts Both Ways At Amelia Island

Broad Arrow, Hagerty’s auction house, is the official auction of The Amelia. The Amelia runs March 4-7, 2027, at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island in Florida. Last year’s sale grossed more than $111 million, an event record, with low-mileage modern supercars doing much of the work.

Without a reserve, the GTS goes to the high bidder. Two determined bidders could push it past $131,000 and over the original sticker. A slow room could let it slip below the $120,000 the 80-mile car brought. [Source: Broad Arrow]