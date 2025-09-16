A 2016 BMW M4 GTS has appeared on the market in Orlando, Florida with an asking price of $1,000,803. What makes this car stand out isn’t just the seven-figure price tag, but the fact that it’s said to be the final M4 GTS ever built. The car is marked as number 803 of 803 and has only 305 miles on the odometer, making it essentially unused since it left the factory.

A Special Chapter in BMW M History

The M4 GTS was launched in 2016 as BMW M’s most extreme interpretation of the F82-generation M4. It wasn’t just another trim level; it was developed as a limited-production, track-focused special that carried the spirit of earlier icons like the E46 M3 CSL. The GTS was also built to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the BMW M3, which gave it extra weight in the eyes of enthusiasts.

Production numbers were small by modern standards. Just 300 cars were allocated to North America, including Canada. BMW originally announced a worldwide total of 700 units, but the existence of car number 803 has long been a point of intrigue. It’s possible that BMW quietly built additional units beyond the official figure, but the company never confirmed it. If this Orlando car is indeed the final example, it represents the absolute end of the run.

Engineering Details

The GTS was notable for introducing technology never before seen on a production BMW. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged S55 inline-six was fitted with a water-injection system, a trick designed to cool the intake charge and allow higher boost pressures. The result was 493 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque, sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. BMW quoted a 0–60 mph time of 3.7 seconds, though independent testing showed it could go even quicker. Top speed was limited to 190 mph.

Weight savings and aerodynamics were equally important to the GTS formula. The hood, roof, and trunk lid were made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic, while the exhaust system used lightweight titanium. A manually adjustable carbon front splitter and large rear wing gave it the kind of track presence usually reserved for race cars. Inside, the cabin was stripped back, with lightweight door panels, Alcantara trim, and optional Clubsport equipment that added a roll cage and harnesses. Even the taillights were special, using OLED technology that gave the car a distinctive look at night.

From $134,200 to $1 Million

When new, the M4 GTS carried a U.S. base price of $134,200, nearly double the cost of a standard M4 at the time. That price raised eyebrows, especially given that many customers felt the car was too uncompromising for everyday use. As a result, resale values dipped quickly. By 2022, a well-kept, low-mileage example could be found in the $90,000 to $100,000 range — a steep drop from MSRP.

The Orlando listing shows just how much collectability can reshape the conversation. The seller is positioning this car not simply as another GTS, but as the very last one ever produced. Combined with its delivery-miles mileage, it’s being presented as a one-off opportunity for collectors rather than a car meant to be driven.

Will the Market Agree?

Asking a million dollars for an M4 GTS is bold. Most sales of these cars, even low-mileage examples, remain in the six-figure range. Still, the market has shown time and again that the first or last example of a limited-production model can command extraordinary prices. Provenance matters as much as performance, and the story of “the last M4 GTS” may be enough to attract a buyer willing to pay a high premium. In the end, the listing does say: “Make your best offer and this can be yours…”

What can’t be debated is that the GTS remains one of the most interesting cars BMW M has built in recent memory. But is it worth $1 million? We will soon find out.

