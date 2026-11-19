E.ON pays 24 cents per plugged-in hour and 42 cents per kWh fed back, and the BMW iX3, i3 (NA0), iX4 (NA7) and iX5 (G65) all qualify.

Article Summary The bonus is capped at 250 hours a month, and E.ON pays it even if no energy ever leaves the car.

The 11 kW bidirectional Wallbox Professional and a smart meter are required, along with E.ON’s V2G Plus feed-in contract.

€720 buys up to 16,000 km of driving in an i3 50 xDrive, against the 14,000 km BMW quoted for the iX3 in February.

Owners of the new BMW i3, iX4 and iX5 in Germany can now get paid up to €720 a year for leaving their cars plugged in at home. BMW and E.ON have extended their vehicle-to-grid (V2G) offer, which launched with the iX3 in February, to the three newer models, so four BMWs with sixth-generation eDrive now qualify.

With V2G, the car’s high-voltage battery can push electricity back into the public grid, and E.ON pays the owner to keep it available. The eligible cars are the i3 (NA0), iX4 (NA7), iX5 (G65) and the iX3 (NA5) that started the program.

How E.ON Pays You For Leaving The Car Plugged In

The E.ON ÖkoStrom Home & Drive V2G tariff pays a connection bonus of 24 cents for every hour the car sits on the wallbox with V2G switched on. It’s capped at 250 hours a month, or €60 a month and €720 a year, and it’s paid whether or not any energy actually leaves the car. That’s a little over eight hours a day, so plugging in overnight on most nights should get you there.

On top of that, E.ON pays 42 cents per kWh for electricity actually fed back into the grid. How much that adds depends on how often the system draws on the battery.

How Far Can €720 A Year Take A BMW i3?

At an average electricity price of 32.97 cents per kWh, €720 buys about 2,184 kWh a year, which BMW says covers 13,500 to 16,000 km (about 8,400 to 9,900 miles) in an i3 50 xDrive, depending on its WLTP rating of 13.5 to 16.1 kWh/100 km. BMW quoted up to 14,000 km (about 8,700 miles) for the iX3 in February. Since the bonus is the same for every model, the heavier iX5 should land below both.

What Do You Need To Sign Up For V2G?

The package includes the bidirectional BMW Wallbox Professional, which charges at up to 11 kW, the E.ON tariff with its separate V2G Plus feed-in contract, and a smart meter if the home doesn’t already have one. The car has to use sixth-generation eDrive, which leaves out earlier models such as the i4, i5, i7 and iX.

Owners set a minimum state of charge and a planned departure time in the My BMW app. An algorithm BMW and E.ON developed together handles the rest. BMW claims V2G has “no impact on battery life” because the pack stays in an optimal operating range. The announcement offers no discharge limits or degradation data, though, so we’d want a few years of owner experience before calling that settled.

What Owners Of Older BMW And MINI Plug-Ins Get

Cars that can’t do V2G, plug-in hybrids included, get a simpler deal. BMW’s Remote Charging Control works with any AC wallbox and shifts charging to cheaper hours. E.ON pays a night-charging bonus of up to €240 a year through the end of 2028, provided the car logs six charging sessions a month with at least four hours plugged in between midnight and 6 a.m. It also needs an active CarConnect connection and a smart meter. New E.ON customers get an extra €50 on top of the standard sign-up bonus.

From A 2022 i3 Pilot To Four Production Models

BMW and E.ON tested home energy storage in 2022 with specially equipped examples of the original i3 (I01), so the nameplate is back where the experiment started. The commercial offer opened for orders in February 2026 and won the Bavarian Energy Prize this summer. Marcus Krieg, BMW Group’s vice president of new business models, said the move to four models opens V2G to a wider group of customers, while E.ON Deutschland CEO Filip Thon said electric cars can supply the flexibility the energy transition needs.

The offer is limited to Germany, and neither company mentioned other markets. There’s one quirk in the math: the hourly bonus doesn’t scale with battery size, so an iX5 60 xDrive with its 141-kWh pack earns the same €720 as an i3 with a smaller battery. A bigger battery could pull ahead on the feed-in payment, since E.ON pays for every kWh that actually leaves the car.