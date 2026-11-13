What's better than one 7 Series? Five of them gathered in the same place. It's also a great opportunity to see just how extensively BMW has made the facelifted G70 customizable.

Article Summary BMW celebrated the Bulgarian launch of the facelifted 7 Series (G70) by bringing together five differently configured examples of its flagship sedan.

The lineup includes both combustion-engine versions and fully electric i7 models,

The cars showcase the extensive customization options available, from exterior colors and wheel designs to interior trims and equipment.

BMW rolled out the proverbial red carpet for the facelifted 7 Series to the Bulgarian market, and as you can tell, the Dingoling-made luxobarge didn’t arrive alone. The national media presentation brought together five examples of the posh sedan, each configured differently to showcase the extensive range of customization options available to buyers.

The cars pictured include both traditional combustion-engine models and fully electric i7 derivatives, illustrating BMW’s continued commitment to its Power of Choice strategy. Rather than forcing customers into a single type of propulsion, Munich’s flagship continues to cater to different preferences, whether they involve gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, or fully electric power. With the iX5 Hydrogen, a fifth powertrain will arrive later this decade.

Circling back to the range-topping sedan, it’s also a particularly good opportunity to see how differently the same G70 can look depending on the specification. From exterior paint finishes and alloy wheels to interior materials and equipment, BMW has substantially expanded the possibilities for making its largest sedan stand out.

More Than 500 Exterior Colors And Combinations

As we previously reported, the facelifted 7 Series takes personalization to another level. BMW offers more than 500 exterior colors and combinations, including two-tone finishes and approximately 130 Individual paint choices.

The most elaborate option is the new Dual-Finish paintwork, which combines matte and gloss finishes on the same body. It takes around 75 hours to complete, with extensive manual work involved in preparing and painting the car. It’s an expensive way to make a statement, but that’s hardly a concern for someone shopping in this segment.

BMW has also expanded the alloy wheel selection, with designs measuring up to 22 inches available. Combined with the various exterior packages and trim choices, there’s plenty of room to give the 7 Series a more understated or decidedly extravagant appearance.

Around 700 Interior Configurations

The customization possibilities don’t stop once you open the door. BMW estimates there are approximately 700 combinations of equipment and interior materials, making the cabin almost as configurable as the exterior.

Customers can choose from leather, artificial leather, cloth, wood, metal, and crystal glass elements. BMW has also introduced Alcantara trim strips as an alternative to carbon fiber and traditional wood finishes. Individual leather and cashmere wool upholstery remains available, extending to details such as the central armrest and rear neck cushions.

Those who still can’t find the right combination can turn to BMW Individual Manufaktur. The division can accommodate particularly demanding requests, including exclusive special editions and even one-off builds. In other words, there’s a route to an exceptionally personalized 7 Series beyond what the regular configurator offers.

The Best Is Yet To Come: BMW ALPINA 7 Series Launching In 2027

There’s even more on the way. The 7 Series will level up in 2027 when BMW ALPINA introduces its own interpretation of the G70, reportedly known internally as the G72. Expected to revive the B7 nameplate, the range-topping sedan will take luxury, performance, and exclusivity a step further, positioning itself above the regular BMW lineup and below Rolls-Royce.

A twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 will headline the range, potentially joined by a six-cylinder derivative and an all-electric version. Expect more distinctive styling, an even more sumptuous cabin, bespoke materials, along with the signature 20-spoke wheels and heritage colors. BMW is effectively creating a new luxury layer above its flagship sedan, giving customers another reason to spend considerably more on a 7 Series.