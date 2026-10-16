BMW's most powerful six-cylinder gas-only car ever, the one-of-50 special is estimated to fetch as much as €1.3 million at an auction next month.

Article Summary Based on the M4 CSL but with a manual gearbox, this BMW 3.0 CSL has covered only 216 miles (348 kilometers) since leaving the factory.

Garage-kept in Switzerland, the exceptionally rare coupe was originally ordered by former BMW Sauber F1 driver Nick Heidfeld.

Broad Arrow Auctions estimates it could sell for up to 1.2 million CHF (about €1.3 million or $1.5 million) at its Zurich auction on November 7.

BMW built only 50 examples of its modern 3.0 CSL, making it one of the rarest M cars of recent years. Now, one of these exclusive coupes is heading to auction with an interesting backstory: Nick Heidfeld, the former BMW Sauber Formula 1 driver, previously owned it. As if that weren’t appealing enough, it has just 216 miles (348 kilometers) on the odometer, meaning it’s barely been driven.

The car in question is chassis number 28 of 50, and it’ll cross the auction block at Broad Arrow’s Zurich Auction on November 7. The event will take place at The Dolder Grand in Switzerland, with the auction house estimating the car could fetch between CHF 900,000 and CHF 1.2 million, equivalent to around €1.3 million or $1.5 million at current exchange rates. That’s a lot of dough for a BMW, but this isn’t your average M car.

The 3.0 CSL was BMW’s way of celebrating 50 years of M while paying tribute to the original E9-based coupe that helped establish the division’s motorsport credentials in the 1970s. Based on the M4 CSL, the modern interpretation received extensive bespoke bodywork to give it a look of its own.

All 50 Cars Had An Identical Retro-Flavored Spec

Finished in Alpine White with the familiar M stripes, the coupe channels the spirit of the original Batmobile. The oversized rear wing is impossible to miss, while gold wheels and yellow daytime running lights add further character. BMW also used carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic for numerous body components, reinforcing the car’s motorsport-inspired focus.

Under the hood sits a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six producing 553 horsepower. That’s a modest increase over the M4 CSL, but it’s enough to make the 3.0 CSL the most powerful six-cylinder, gas-only BMW in history. The transmission makes an even bigger difference to the driving experience. Rather than relying on an automatic gearbox, engineers gave the coupe a six-speed manual that sends power exclusively to the rear wheels. As a result, it also holds the title of the most powerful three-pedal BMW ever.

In a world increasingly dominated by automatic gearboxes and electrification, the 3.0 CSL stands out for its relatively old-school approach. It combines a high-output straight-six with three pedals and rear-wheel drive, a formula that should appeal to deep-pocketed enthusiasts who believe driving engagement matters just as much as outright performance.

Extremely Low Miles And A BMW F1 Connection

The car’s low mileage is another major selling point. With so few miles on the clock, this example has spent considerably more time being preserved than driven. The auction listing describes it as a highly original example, making it an appealing proposition for collectors. Heidfeld’s ownership adds another layer of interest.

The German driver competed in Formula 1 from 2000 to 2011 and raced for BMW Sauber during the team’s most successful period. The sale includes several additional items, including an owner’s book numbered 28/50, a 1:18-scale model, original documentation, and a design sketch signed by BMW designer Viktor Bär. These extras further distinguish the car from other examples of an already rare model.

Wherever the car ends up, its next owner will have a choice: keep it tucked away in a climate-controlled garage as an investment-grade collectible or take advantage of that manual gearbox and enjoy what BMW M created it to do. Given the mileage so far, we’d wager the first option is more likely. If it were ours, we’d drive the heck out of it.

A full photo gallery is available at the source link below. Source: Broad Arrow Auctions / Photos published with approval from Broad Arrow Auctions / Photographer: Tim Scott]