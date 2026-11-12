Article Summary Output rises to 500 kW (671 hp), but the 0-62 mph time slows to 3.8 seconds from 3.7.

The net battery grows from 101.7 kWh to 112.5 kWh, with 250-kW DC charging and up to 426 miles of WLTP range.

UK two-tone finishes cost up to £12,300, and BMW UK lists the matte Frozen Black Dual-Finish from March 2027.

New photos from BMW UK’s media launch at give us a good look at the facelifted i7 M70 xDrive, the most powerful version of the electric 7 Series. It starts at £164,420 OTR, and this one wears BMW Individual Two-Tone paint, with Vancouver Green Metallic on the lower body and Black Sapphire Metallic above a thin decorative line. That paint is easy to mistake for the pricier Dual-Finish option BMW introduced with this facelift. We’ll get to the difference, but first, the car underneath it.

What’s New On The Facelifted BMW i7 M70?

The i7 M70 gets the same LCI as the rest of the 7 Series. Up front, that means a slimmer, more upright kidney grille, redesigned split headlights and Neue Klasse-style creases in the hood. The taillights are longer, and the M70 has its own side mirror design.

Output rises from 485 kW (650 hp) to 500 kW (671 hp). BMW UK quotes that as 680 hp because it uses the PS figure. Torque is unchanged at 1,015 Nm (749 lb-ft) in Sport mode and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) with Launch Control or M Sport Boost. Oddly, the 0-62 mph time slips from 3.7 to 3.8 seconds, and top speed is still limited to 155 mph.

The bigger change is the battery. Gen6 cells raise net capacity from 101.7 kWh to 112.5 kWh, and peak DC charging climbs from 195 kW to 250 kW, enough for a 10-80 percent charge in 28 minutes. WLTP range is now 373 to 426 miles.

Is The i7 M70 Wearing The New Dual-Finish Paint?

No. Two-Tone combines two gloss colors. Vancouver Green and Black Sapphire are both regular metallics, so there’s no matte Frozen paint on this car. Dual-Finish pairs a matte Frozen lower body with a gloss metallic upper half, and BMW says each car spends more than 75 hours in the Dingolfing paint shop. In Germany, it costs €14,000, or €2,000 more than Two-Tone. UK buyers who want the matte look with a black top will have to wait, because BMW UK lists Dual-Finish Frozen Black with Black Sapphire from March 2027.

Vancouver Green itself is new with the facelift. It carries paint code C84 and, for now, is exclusive to the 7 Series and the new X5. Most of BMW’s European marketing pairs it with a Space Silver top, but BMW UK’s 7 Series M models page shows the i7 M70 in this exact green-and-black combination. BMW UK calls the upper color Sapphire Black, so look for that name in the configurator.

In June, BMW UK listed two-tone finishes at up to £12,300, compared with £11,550 on the pre-facelift car.That’s a lot of money for paint, but it’s small next to the gap between the i7 models. The M70 costs £44,085 more than the i7 60 xDrive (£120,335), and the i7 50 xDrive starts at £104,230. The electric i7 range reached UK showrooms in September, and the 750e xDrive and M760e xDrive plug-in hybrids join it this month.