Finished in Vancouver Green with a Smoke White leather interior, this diesel-powered BMW X5 has one of the boldest G65 specifications we've seen so far.

Article Summary The B57-powered SUV features the M Sport Pro Package for a meaner look.

22-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels add another dose of visual drama to the generously equipped X5.

Inside, the extra display adds a 14.6-inch touchscreen dedicated to the front passenger.

BMW’s fifth X5 has plenty going for it, but some configurations are considerably more interesting than others. This particular G65 build makes a strong case for looking beyond the usual shades of black, gray, and white. Finished in Vancouver Green, the Spartanburg-made luxury SUV combines its striking exterior with a contrasting Smoke White leather interior.

The photos were taken in Romania, where this diesel-powered X5 shows just how good the G65 can look when specified with a little more imagination. The combination of dark green paint and bright upholstery gives the large SUV a distinctive appearance without going overboard. It’s certainly not the kind of X5 that will disappear into a crowded parking lot.

There’s more to this example than an unusual color combination. The vehicle comes equipped with the M Sport Pro Package, adding a sportier touch to BMW’s extensively redesigned SUV. It also rides on 22-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels, which fill the wheel arches nicely and complement the muscular bodywork. Those who want an even more imposing look can go one size up and opt for a gargantuan 23-inch set.

A Luxurious Interior With A Passenger Screen

The exterior might grab the attention first, but the cabin is equally interesting. The Smoke White leather upholstery brightens up the interior, creating a noticeable contrast with the Vancouver Green paint. This combination gives the X5 a more upscale feel than the darker interiors commonly found in luxury SUVs.

One of the more unusual options is the passenger display. Positioned ahead of the front passenger seat, the additional 14.6-inch touchscreen provides access to entertainment and other digital functions without relying exclusively on the central infotainment display. It’s another example of BMW bringing more technology into the cabin, although those who prefer a less screen-heavy environment might not be convinced.

The B57 Diesel Has Less Power Than Before

Under the hood, this X5 40d xDrive uses the familiar 3.0-liter B57 inline-six turbodiesel engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, xDrive all-wheel drive, and 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. However, there’s a catch: BMW has detuned the latest iteration of the diesel engine compared to the unit fitted to its predecessor.

The new X5 40d xDrive delivers a combined 308 horsepower and 670 Nm (494 lb-ft) of torque, including the mild-hybrid system’s contribution. That’s a significant reduction of nearly 40 hp and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) compared to the outgoing model, with the sacrifice made to meet Euro 7 emissions regulations. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the new SUV is also 40 kilograms (88 pounds) heavier, at 2,355 kg (5,192 lbs).

With less power having to carry more mass, the diesel X5 is half a second slower to 62 mph (100 km/h), a sprint that now takes 6.1 seconds. Top speed has also taken a hit, dropping by nearly 10 mph (15 km/h) to 143 mph (230 km/h). On the bright side, BMW quotes combined WLTP fuel consumption of just 7.0 liters per 100 kilometers (33.6 mpg US), down 0.8 liters per 100 kilometers from the previous-generation X5 xDrive40d.

You win some, you lose some. But hey, at least BMW is keeping the diesel X5 alive for another generation.