Just 3 hp separates the G80 M3 Competition from the E60 M5. Only one gives you a reason to hang on past 8,000 rpm.

Article Summary The M5’s V10 makes 500 hp at 7,750 rpm, while the M3 Competition’s twin-turbo six delivers 503 hp a full 1,500 rpm earlier.

With 96 lb-ft more torque and 121 fewer pounds to move, the rear-drive M3 reaches 60 mph seven-tenths sooner by BMW’s figures.

The G80 fits more luggage into a shorter sedan, while the E60 pairs more communicative steering with a V10 you could order with a six-speed manual.

The last time we had a G80 M3 in By the Numbers, the 523-horsepower Competition xDrive model duked it out with the BMW M550i xDrive. Go back a little further in the 5 Series family, though, and the rear-drive M3 Competition has an incredible matchup of its own. The E60 M5 made 500 horsepower from a naturally aspirated V10. The G80 M3 Competition manages 503 horsepower out of a twin-turbo inline-six. Both send all of it to the rear wheels, both seat five, and the supposedly smaller M3 is within a couple of inches of the M5 in just about every direction. So, does the comparison begin and end at a measly three horsepower?

The Same, But Very Different

It’s only three horsepower, but it comes about in extraordinarily different ways. The E60 M5’s S85 touts ten cylinders, naturally aspirated with an 8,250-rpm redline. Peak horsepower comes on at 7,750 rpm, so in order to eke every bit of performance out of the car, you drive it hard. Over in the M3, the S58 is decidedly a bit more domesticated. Full power is available from 6,250 rpm and stops at 7,200 rpm. But what really makes the M3 the more livable model is torque. The G80 manages to tap its full 479 lb-ft of torque from just 2,750 rpm. That trounces the E60 M5 in more than one way. For one, its max torque is “just” 383 lb-ft. Moreover, you don’t reach that until 6,100 rpm.

If you’re picturing a big 5 Series trying to keep up with a compact 3 Series, the dimensions might come as a surprise. The M3 is 2.4 inches shorter than the M5, and only half of that difference comes out of the wheelbase. The G80 is actually 1.6 inches wider. Anyone trading an E60 for a G80 in hopes of having a little more room to open the driver’s door in the garage is in for a disappointment.

Specification BMW E60 M5 BMW G80 M3 Competition (RWD) Engine 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V10 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six Horsepower 500 hp 503 hp Torque 383 lb-ft 479 lb-ft Transmission Seven-speed SMG automated manual Eight-speed automatic Driven wheels Rear Rear Curb weight 4,012 pounds 3,891 pounds Power/weight ratio (hp/lb) 0.1246 0.1293 BMW-claimed 0–60 mph 4.5 seconds 3.8 seconds Length 191.5 inches 189.1 inches Wheelbase 113.7 inches 112.5 inches Seats Five Five

There’s a similar story on the scales. Neither are lightweights, but the M3 carries 121 fewer pounds, enough to offer a distinct advantage in power to weight ratio. Both wear 285-section rear tires, although the M3 utilizes 20-inch wheels and the M5 rolls on 19s. Both cars rely solely on rear-wheel drive, at least for the purpose of this comparison. Despite all the similarities, the gap from a standing start is illustrative. BMW quoted 4.5 seconds to 60 mph for the M5 and 3.8 seconds for the M3. This comparison, therefore, is an excellent demonstrator of what a lot of extra torque and a little less weight can get you.

E60 M5 and G80 M3: Almost a Sibling Rivalry

Of course, there are other numbers to look at when comparing these two titans. Lightning round: the G80 M3 has more trunk space than the E60 M5, beating it out by 2.9 cubic feet. The two share most back-seat dimensions, although the M5 has a lot more shoulder room. The G80 M3 works better for the over six-foot crowd, with 40.6 inches of head room in the front; the M5 has 37.7. The two cars share almost identical front leg room. The M5’s 18.5-gallon fuel tank stores 2.9 gallons more than the M3’s.

There are several intangibles that make the E60 M5 an “obvious” victor here. The available manual transmission (U.S. only) paired with the absolutely delightful V10 yowl is a sensory experience far and away more special than the G80 M3’s S58 or, really, any modern BMW. The E60’s interior—if well-kept—is a nicer place to spend time, although you’ll have to ignore the outdated iDrive. The E60 has much more communicative steering. The E60 is more comfortable, too. But the G80 can’t be easily dismissed.

If you consider both cars set out to be the ultimate blend of daily driver and racetrack firebrand, it’s even arguable the G80 completes the mission better. It gets better fuel economy, it’s quicker around town, and it’s easier to park. It’s got a bigger trunk and as much or more passenger space where it counts. However, the second you drop the hammer on an E60, you’ll understand. It’s today’s By the Numbers winner.