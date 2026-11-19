BMW paid more than $1 billion in U.S. import duties last year, despite building over 400,000 vehicles in South Carolina and exporting roughly half of them.

Article Summary BMW imported approximately 215,000 vehicles into the United States last year.

Spartanburg is BMW's largest factory worldwide, producing 412,799 vehicles in 2025.

Roughly half of the vehicles built in South Carolina are exported to approximately 120 markets.

BMW is hoping its massive investment in South Carolina will help it secure a better deal from the Trump administration. The German automaker is in talks with U.S. officials to reduce import tariffs after paying more than $1 billion in duties last year.

It’s making its case at an interesting time. The company has committed $1.7 billion to expanding its manufacturing operations in South Carolina, including preparations for electric vehicle production, starting with the iX5. It also happens to be the largest automotive exporter in the United States by value, giving it another argument for more favorable trade conditions.

Speaking to Automotive News, Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing, confirmed that discussions with the federal government are ongoing: “Our business model is to export, so for sure we are in close contact with the federal government,” Engelhorn said. “We are looking towards free trade. We are looking toward the lower tariffs.”

Spartanburg Is BMW’s Biggest Factory By Output

It’s easy to understand why BMW wants a break. The company imported approximately 215,000 vehicles into the United States last year from factories in Germany and other countries. Many of those vehicles were 3 Series and 4 Series models, which BMW doesn’t manufacture at its Spartanburg facility. Meanwhile, the automaker paid more than $1 billion in U.S. import duties in 2025.

BMW’s argument is backed by some serious manufacturing muscle. Its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina is the company’s largest production facility worldwide, with annual output exceeding 400,000 vehicles. In 2025, it assembled precisely 412,799 vehicles, up 4.2% from the previous year. Roughly half went to around 120 export markets, making BMW the biggest automotive exporter in the United States by value.

The German luxury brand is also putting its money where its mouth is. Of the $1.7 billion investment, $700 million went toward a new battery assembly facility in nearby Woodruff. BMW is using the remaining funds to prepare the Spartanburg factory for electric vehicle production.

BMW Will Build At Least Six Electric SUVs In Spartanburg By 2030

That investment is particularly relevant now that BMW has started building its first U.S.-made electric vehicle, the iX5. The electric SUV joins its combustion-engine and plug-in hybrid counterparts on the same flexible production line, allowing BMW to adjust output according to demand. The company has ambitious plans for the new electric SUV. BMW reportedly expects to build approximately 60,000 examples in 2027, with production potentially increasing to as many as 175,000 vehicles annually from 2028.

The iX5 will also give Spartanburg another model to export, further strengthening BMW’s position as an important contributor to American manufacturing. Lest we forget, the iX7 is coming in 2027, and all signs point to an iX6 arriving in 2028. Another three are on the way, likely electric versions of the X5 M, X6 M, and ALPINA’s take on the iX7. If the larger SUV gets the green light, the X9 could easily spawn an electric iX9 down the line.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has also voiced support for BMW’s request, revealing that he has discussed the matter with officials in Washington. “Over time, I’ve had conversations with the people in Washington about that very thing,” McMaster told Automotive News, expressing confidence that the situation would eventually work out.

But for now, BMW hasn’t secured any concrete concessions, and there’s no indication of how much tariff relief the government might offer. Still, the automaker has a compelling argument: It’s investing billions in American manufacturing while exporting hundreds of thousands of vehicles from the country every year.

Whether that will be enough to convince the Trump administration remains to be seen. In the meantime, BMW will continue importing popular models from Europe and elsewhere, hoping that its sizeable American footprint eventually translates into a smaller bill at customs.

Source: Automotive News