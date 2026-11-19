The Neue Klasse BMW iX3 was the only car with a perfect score for speed assist and driver monitoring. The Leapmotor B10 managed 8 points.

Article Summary Tesla’s Model Y finished fifth with 28 points and lost most of its ground on speed-limit reading and driver monitoring, not on assisted driving.

UK Teslas can’t run FSD (Supervised), but even a perfect assisted-driving score would only have lifted the Model Y to 32 points.

In the US, the 2027 iX3 50 xDrive starts at $61,500 before destination, and hands-free highway driving comes in a $2,500 package.

The BMW iX3 scored 39 out of 41 points in Auto Express’s two-part test of driver-assistance systems, the best result of the seven cars the British magazine evaluated. The Leapmotor B10 finished last with 8 points, and its systems were bad enough that the testers switched them off.

The ranking combines two Auto Express tests. One scored speed assist and driver monitoring out of 21 points, and the other rated Level 2 assisted driving out of 20. Europe has required driver monitoring, lane-keep assist, speed limit warnings and automated emergency braking on new cars since 2024. The test goes after the weak spot in that rule: a driver who gets nagged into switching an aid off gets no protection from it.

How The BMW iX3 Earned 39 Out Of 41 Points

The BMW iX3 topped both categories and was the only car to get a perfect 21 for speed assist and driver monitoring. It didn’t miss a single speed limit and adjusted the car’s speed to stay legal, while its driver monitoring let intended lane changes through without a warning. It scored 18 out of 20 in the Level 2 test thanks to smooth handovers and displays that clearly show whether the car or the driver is in charge. It also never beeped without a reason.

That quiet is designed in: BMW built the Neue Klasse iX3 (NA5) around Symbiotic Drive, which blends the driver’s inputs with the automation instead of treating every touch of the wheel as a handover. It’s also the second time an iX3 has topped this kind of ranking. In 2021, the previous G08 model earned the only “Very Good” rating among seven cars in Euro NCAP and Thatcham Research’s assisted-driving assessment.

Where The Rest Of The Field Lost Points

Here is how the seven cars scored, with the assisted-driving result out of 20 and the speed assist and driver monitoring result out of 21:

BMW iX3: 39 points (18 + 21)

Volvo EX60: 35 points (15 + 20)

Ford Puma Gen-E: 31 points (15 + 16)

Volkswagen T-Roc: 31 points (16 + 15)

Tesla Model Y: 28 points (16 + 12)

Jaecoo 7: 15 points (6 + 9)

Leapmotor B10: 8 points (6 + 2)

The Volvo EX60 was one speed-limit miscalculation away from matching BMW’s perfect 21, but overly complex controls and several poorly executed automated lane changes held back its Level 2 score. The Ford Puma Gen-E missed some speed signs. The Volkswagen T-Roc handled curves better than anything else in the test, but its speed-limit reading was hit-and-miss, and a pair of glasses fooled its driver monitoring. The Tesla Model Y tied for second in the Level 2 test, yet it disengaged 11 times in response to driver inputs and misread speed limits several times.

The Jaecoo 7 produced the most distracting warnings of the test, including phantom lane and distraction alerts and conflicting speed limits on its two displays. The Leapmotor B10 scored just 2 out of 21 for speed assist and driver monitoring. Both brands answered with software updates. Jaecoo plans a free rollout across its range from early 2027, and Leapmotor says a recent over-the-air update brought more than 10 improvements to the B10, with another in development. The B10 also holds a five-star Euro NCAP rating, which shows how little a star rating says about whether owners will leave these systems switched on.

Was The UK Tesla Model Y Running A Hobbled System?

Partly. Tesla’s supervised city-and-motorway system, sold as FSD (Supervised) in the US and called Tesla Assisted Driving in Europe, isn’t approved in Great Britain. That means the Model Y ran Autopilot-level software in the Level 2 test, but that’s the half where it did well. It fell behind on speed assist and driver monitoring, which shouldn’t depend on the software package. Even a perfect 20 for assisted driving would only lift it to 32, still behind Volvo and BMW.

On scope, Tesla does lead. In the US, FSD v14 drives on city streets under supervision, and older Hardware 3 cars began getting a cut-down v14 Lite this summer. For now, BMW’s City Assistant only stops at red lights and pulls away on green, with more complex urban maneuvers due from 2027. In Europe, though, Tesla’s system is live in only about ten countries, and the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain aren’t among them.

In the US, the 2027 iX3 50 xDrive starts at $61,500 before $1,350 destination. The $2,500 Driving Assistance Professional Package adds the hands-free Highway & Commuting Assistant at up to 85 mph. A US shootout against FSD v14 would settle the scope question. On the half of driver assistance every buyer gets without paying extra, Auto Express has already found the iX3 flawless.