Article Summary An M4 Convertible finished in Borusan Turkish Blue is the milestone vehicle, and it's heading to a customer from the United States.

BMW's Dingolfing factory builds the 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, and the electric-only iX. A new 3 Series Touring could join them later this decade.

BMW assembled 279,553 cars in Dingolfing last year, making it the fourth most prolific factory in the production network.

BMW has reached a major production milestone at its Dingolfing plant in Germany. The automaker has now built 13 million vehicles at the facility, marking more than five decades of production at one of its most important manufacturing sites. The anniversary car is particularly eye-catching: an M4 Convertible finished in Borusan Turkish Blue, ordered by a customer in the United States.

Dingolfing’s automotive history stretches back far beyond BMW’s involvement. The site dates to 1905, when it housed the Glas factories. BMW officially began production there on September 27, 1973, when the first car rolled off the assembly line. It was a first-generation 5 Series (E12) finished in Iberian Red, setting the stage for what would become the company’s largest vehicle manufacturing plant.

More than half a century later, Dingolfing has become a cornerstone of BMW’s global production network. No other Group vehicle plant has built as many cars, and this latest milestone highlights the facility’s importance as the company continues to adapt its manufacturing operations.

BMW Currently Builds Five Models In Dingolfing

Today, the factory produces the 4 Series, 5 Series, and 7 Series, alongside the electric iX. Production of the new G50-generation 3 Series is scheduled to begin in November, adding another important model line to the plant’s already diverse portfolio. If the 3 Series Touring (G51) gets the green light, it would make sense to build it in Dingolfing as well.

With or without a long-roof 3er, Dingolfing has already undergone some changes as the 8 Series Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe have gone out of production. The 7 Series recently received BMW’s biggest facelift ever, and a separate ALPINA version will follow next year.

Meanwhile, 2027 should bring facelifted versions of the 5 Series and i5, meaning updated G60 and G61 models will hit the assembly lines in Dingolfing. Of course, the hotter M5 G90 sedan and G99 wagon will receive the same updates.

Looking ahead, the iX might not be around for long either, considering the iX5 has joined the lineup, and an iX7 will follow in 2027. BMW is already retiring the iX from the US market but plans to keep it around in other regions. Production could end in mid-2028, although nothing is official yet.

BMW’s largest factory in Europe employs around 18,000 people, making it the region’s biggest employer. Dingolfing builds approximately 1,350 vehicles daily and ranked as the fourth-busiest factory in BMW’s global production network last year, assembling 279,553 cars.