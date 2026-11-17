Suppliers have reportedly been told to expect 60,000 electric vehicles in 2027, down from an earlier forecast of 100,000 units.

Article Summary Production could increase to approximately 175,000 vehicles annually in both 2028 and 2029, according to the reported supplier projections.

The fully electric iX5 is built alongside the X5 with gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with a fuel cell hydrogen version on the way.

Five more EVs will enter production in Spartanburg by the end of the decade, including the iX7 expected in 2027 and the iX6 in 2028.

The iX5 is rolling off the assembly line at the automaker’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, where approximately 70 examples are reportedly being built each day. Of course, that’s a small fraction of the facility’s overall output, but BMW has bigger plans for its American manufacturing operations.

The German luxury automaker is preparing Spartanburg for a much broader electric offensive. At least five more SUVs will join the lineup by the decade’s end. The initial production figures come from Automotive News, which also reports that BMW has given suppliers a revised outlook for electric vehicle production.

Rather than the previously anticipated 100,000 units, the company is now reportedly targeting 60,000 EVs in 2027. That would represent a considerably slower start than initially expected. However, the projections suggest production will pick up significantly afterward. BMW has reportedly told suppliers to prepare for annual output of 175,000 electric vehicles in both 2028 and 2029.

Spartanburg Is Preparing For An Electric SUV Offensive

As always, these are supplier forecasts rather than guaranteed production figures. Actual output will depend on market demand and how quickly BMW can ramp up manufacturing. The iX5 is particularly important because it marks BMW’s entry into fully electric vehicle production at Spartanburg. The facility has traditionally focused on SUVs with combustion engines and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but that’s about to change. BMW has committed to assembling at least six fully electric models in the United States by 2030.

Although BMW hasn’t identified every future model, the iX7 and X6 could arrive in 2027 and 2028, respectively. The iX5 won’t be the only electric X5 built in Spartanburg. BMW is also reportedly preparing an electric X5 M (G95), which could arrive in 2028 at the South Carolina facility.

Unlike the regular iX5, the high-performance SUV is expected to feature four electric motors, one for each wheel, with a combined output potentially reaching 900 horsepower. Similarly, the iX6 could also get the M treatment later this decade, reportedly carrying the “G96” internal codename.

ALPINA Made In Spartanburg?

Although, at least to our knowledge, BMW isn’t developing an electric X7 M, it will likely sell an ALPINA-badged version carrying the “G69” internal codename. Like the regular iX7 (“G67”), the ALPINA model will also be built in Spartanburg.

The EV onslaught is backed by a substantial investment. BMW has put $1.7 billion into its South Carolina operations, including $1 billion to prepare the Spartanburg factory for electric vehicle production and another $700 million for a dedicated battery assembly facility in nearby Woodruff.

Before the model offensive picks up steam, the iX5 hits U.S. dealerships in the first quarter of next year. Between now and then, that gives BMW time to increase output beyond the current 70 vehicles per day. Whether BMW eventually reaches the reported 175,000-unit annual target remains to be seen. For now, the first U.S.-built electric BMWs are rolling off the production line, and Spartanburg is preparing for a much bigger role in the company’s electric future. If the larger SUV gets the green light, the supposed X9/iX9 could also be built there.

Source: Automotive News