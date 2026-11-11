Larte Design gives the facelifted BMW 7 Series a more menacing look with a carbon-fiber body kit and custom forged wheels that add extra visual drama.

Article Summary The oversized rear diffuser effectively replaces the entire bumper and incorporates additional brake lights.

The makeover also includes a redesigned front bumper, carbon-fiber side skirts, a beefy trunk spoiler, and custom forged wheels.

The kit retains the factory ride height, parking sensors, cameras, driver-assistance systems, and even the functionality of the tow hitch.

Having entered production in early July, it was only a matter of time before a tuner got its hands on the facelifted 7 Series. The first aftermarket company to take a crack at making BMW’s flagship sedan look even more appealing is Larte Design. The German tuning company is rolling out a body kit paired with custom wheels for Munich’s extensively updated G70.

There’s no shortage of carbon fiber, but one component steals the show: a rear diffuser so large that calling it a diffuser almost feels like an understatement. It’s essentially an entirely redesigned rear bumper, complete with Larte’s signature additional brake lights. If subtlety was the objective, this probably isn’t the package to order.

The previous body kit remains available for the pre-facelift G70, so owners don’t have to worry about mixing and matching parts between the two versions.

A Carbon Fiber Makeover From Front To Back

The changes aren’t limited to the rear. Larte has also redesigned the front bumper overlay to work with BMW’s new illuminated kidney grille, adding a more pronounced lower section while retaining the factory ground clearance. The company also offers a replacement carbon-fiber hood with custom detailing, though this component is listed as an upgrade rather than standard on every configuration.

Along the sides, new carbon-fiber skirts add a sharper horizontal element to the profile. A beefy trunk spoiler completes the exterior makeover, while custom forged wheels are available in individually selected designs and colors. Buyers can choose between exposed carbon fiber and body-color finishes, depending on how much attention they want to attract.

The rear, however, remains the main attraction. The one-piece diffuser creates a wider, lower-looking rear end and incorporates additional vertical brake lights at the bumper’s corners. These lights work with BMW’s original signaling system and use the factory controls. Most importantly, Larte says the design doesn’t interfere with the tow hitch. That’s a rather unusual selling point for a body kit on a full-size luxury sedan, but one that preserves some everyday usefulness.

No Drilling Required

As you’d expect, Larte developed the kit around the facelifted G70’s original mounting points, so installation doesn’t require drilling. The company also claims the parking sensors, cameras, and driver-assistance systems continue to work as intended. The parts are made in Germany from dry carbon fiber, with gloss and matte finishes available.

Alternatively, customers can have the carbon components painted to match the bodywork. The tuner offers three different approaches to the makeover, depending on how much carbon fiber owners want on display:

Executive: Body-color components for a more understated appearance.

Body-color components for a more understated appearance. Contrast: Exposed carbon fiber highlights the design lines.

Exposed carbon fiber highlights the design lines. Statement: The complete package in visible carbon fiber, paired with forged wheels.

The company also lets customers order individual components rather than commit to the whole shebang. That means owners can start with the rear diffuser or front-end upgrades and add the remaining parts later, or never.

Larte makes the parts to order at its facility in Erkrath, Germany. Each package comes with a 36-month warranty, German certification, and door-to-door delivery. The company also offers installation through its network of authorized partners.

The new tuning project is available for both the combustion-engine 7 Series and the electric i7. There’s no attempt to squeeze extra horsepower out of either one, nor does the company promise any performance gains. This is strictly an exterior makeover, and a rather flashy one at that.