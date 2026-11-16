BMW has met the EU's emissions targets without outside help. Now, it's opening its CO2 pool to competing automakers, potentially turning its environmental head start into a new revenue stream.

Article Summary BMW is opening its emissions-sharing arrangement to rival automakers for the 2025–2027 reporting periods.

The company met the EU's CO2 targets last year without outside help, giving it room to accommodate competitors.

Automakers can combine fleet emissions to avoid potentially hefty EU fines of €95 per excess gram of CO2 per kilometer.

The BMW Group has found an interesting way to capitalize on its electrification investments. The company is allowing rival automakers to join its CO2 emissions pool, giving them a chance to meet the European Union’s increasingly strict emissions requirements by combining their fleet averages with BMW’s. It’s an unusual arrangement in an industry where competitors don’t typically go out of their way to help one another.

According to a report published by German business newspaper Handelsblatt, European Commission documents confirm that BMW is accepting applications from other manufacturers for the shared emissions pool. The arrangement covers 2025 retroactively, as well as the 2026 and 2027 reporting periods.

The EU allows automakers to combine the average CO2 emissions of their respective fleets through an arrangement known as pooling. This means a manufacturer selling too many high-emission vehicles can compensate by joining forces with a competitor whose lineup produces fewer emissions on average.

BMW Isn’t Offering Rivals A Free Ride

It’s essentially a way of sharing regulatory compliance rather than having every automaker meet the targets independently. Importantly, it doesn’t mean the cars themselves become cleaner. Instead, their emissions are calculated together to determine whether manufacturers have complied with EU regulations.

The financial incentive is substantial. Under EU rules, manufacturers that exceed their individual emissions targets face a penalty of €95 for every excess gram of CO2 per kilometer, multiplied by the number of new vehicles registered. Pooling can therefore save companies considerable money if their fleets would otherwise exceed the permitted limits.

BMW isn’t opening its doors without some safeguards, though. Interested automakers must disclose their emissions figures and sign a confidentiality agreement. The Munich-based company also wants financial statements or bank guarantees to ensure potential partners can cover their share of any penalties if the combined pool fails to meet its targets.

In other words, BMW wants to know exactly what it’s getting into before letting another automaker affect its carefully maintained emissions record.

BMW Is Reaping The Benefits Of Its EV Offensive

The decision makes sense considering BMW’s position in the European market. The company met its EU emissions targets last year without relying on another manufacturer’s fleet. Its growing electric vehicle lineup has helped considerably, with models such as the i4, i5, i7, iX, and the new Neue Klasse products contributing to a lower fleet average.

According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), BMW had the highest battery-electric vehicle share among Europe’s major automotive groups during the first nine months of 2026, at 31%. That’s a five-percentage-point improvement compared with the same period last year.

The Neue Klasse offensive should further strengthen that position. The new iX3 has already attracted considerable customer interest, with more than 100,000 orders within the first year. The i3, iX4, iX5, and the i7 are also helping BMW lure in more buyers willing to go electric. In 2027, the EV lineup will expand with an i3 Touring and an iX7 before the i1 and iX6 arrive in 2028. More electric models mean greater flexibility in meeting increasingly demanding emissions requirements.

BMW Wants To Cash In On Its Electrification Efforts

There’s another reason why this development is particularly interesting: BMW could use its relatively favorable emissions position to generate additional income. Times are tough in Munich, and the company is looking to squeeze out savings wherever possible. As we reported recently, BMW has launched a voluntary redundancy program in Germany while planning to cut the number of divisions and associated management positions by 20% by mid-2027. The automaker is also reducing complexity by relying more heavily on generic components instead of developing bespoke parts for every model.

Opening the CO2 pool to competitors could provide some welcome additional revenue. BMW can negotiate the commercial terms with potential partners, although the EU requires open pools to operate under transparent and economically reasonable conditions. For BMW, it’s an opportunity to turn its electrification investments into something beyond lower fleet emissions. The company has spent heavily on electric vehicles and the technology underpinning them, so finding another way to monetize that progress certainly makes business sense.

BMW helping its competitors might sound counterintuitive, but there’s nothing particularly charitable about this arrangement. If another automaker needs help meeting its emissions targets, Munich is apparently willing to lend a hand, provided the financial compensation makes sense. Let’s call it a win-win situation.

Source: Handelsblatt, International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT)