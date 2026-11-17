BMW's packed 2027 product offensive makes next year's Munich Motor Show a must-see event, tough the company isn't saying what we'll see at the event.

Article Summary BMW has confirmed it will attend IAA Mobility 2027 in Munich, returning to its home show alongside fellow German automakers.

Expect to see everything from the i3 Touring and electric M3 to the X7 and ALPINA 7 Series.

Not every anticipated model will necessarily make it to Munich, but BMW's busy 2027 launch schedule gives it plenty of potential attractions for its home crowd.

BMW will be among the automakers attending next year’s IAA Mobility in Munich, giving the German luxury brand a home-field advantage at one of Europe’s biggest automotive events. With an unusually busy product offensive planned for 2027, the timing couldn’t be better.

The next edition of the show will take place from September 7 to 12, 2027, with the press day scheduled for September 6. BMW is already among the manufacturers registered to attend, alongside fellow German brands Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, and Opel.

According to the organizers, 166 exhibitors have already registered, representing a 58% increase compared with the same point in the previous exhibition cycle. The booked exhibition space is also 69% higher than the comparable figure from 2024, suggesting manufacturers are showing renewed interest in the Munich event.

Electric M3 And i3 Touring?

With the electric M3 expected to break cover early next year, it would make perfect sense for BMW to bring the “ZA0” to the show. Another Neue Klasse model worth watching is the i3 Touring. BMW’s first fully electric 3 Series wagon is expected to enter production in Munich next July, making an appearance at IAA Mobility a few months later plausible.

For those who prefer a higher ride height, the next-generation iX1 (“NB5”) could also sit under the spotlight. Unlike the combustion-powered X1, which is expected to receive a mid-cycle update, the electric crossover is reportedly skipping the facelift and moving straight into its second generation. It will be a full-fat Neue Klasse EV with sixth-generation battery cells and a rear-wheel-drive architecture.

The swoopy X2 and iX2 are also due for updates next year, but BMW supposedly has a different agenda for this pair compared with the X1/iX1 duo. The coupe-styled compact crossovers will receive a Life Cycle Impulse, with both the X2 and iX2 getting facelifts. The latter apparently won’t follow the iX1 into the next generation just yet.

New X7 And An ALPINA Comeback?

BMW’s biggest SUV is another candidate. The second-generation X7 (“G67”) has been confirmed for a 2027 debut, complete with split headlights and an XXL-sized kidney grille. It will reportedly lose the two-piece tailgate while moving further upmarket with a nicer interior, automatic doors, and the 7 Series’ 31.3-inch rear Theatre Screen. However, the biggest news will be the fully electric iX7.

There should also be something special for BMW ALPINA fans. The teaser campaign for the V8-powered 7 Series is already underway, with the “G72” set to debut sometime next year. Whether it will appear in Munich remains to be seen, but when the B7 returns, it will be joined by an all-electric counterpart based on the i7 M70.

BMW’s 2027 agenda doesn’t stop with entirely new models. The 5 Series (“G60″/”G61”) is expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh, bringing a more substantial update than the usual Life Cycle Impulse. The facelifted sedan and Touring should adopt BMW’s latest Panoramic Vision display technology and iDrive X, while the M5 sedan (“G90” and Touring (“G99”) are also expected to receive similar updates.

Of course, not everything on this list is guaranteed to appear in Munich. Some vehicles could be unveiled months earlier, while others might not be ready for a public debut by September. BMW could also choose to use the event to showcase models that have already broken cover rather than saving everything for a big reveal. Either way, there’s certainly going to be a lot to see at the show.

Source: IAA Mobility