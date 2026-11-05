Potentially called the X9, the range-topping SUV is far from a done deal, but this marks the second time BMW has brought it up in a relatively short period.

Article Summary If approved, the BMW X9 (G63) could arrive on the market around 2030.

Power would reportedly come from six- and eight-cylinder engines, although a fully electric version hasn't been ruled out either.

BMW might not build the X9 in Spartanburg, as the South Carolina plant is already operating at full capacity.

Hardly a surprise, but BMW isn’t giving up on the idea of an even larger SUV. The company has now mentioned the potential X flagship twice in a little over a month, suggesting that a model positioned above the X7 remains on the radar. Nothing is official yet, but the prospect of a three-row luxobarge with a bigger footprint and more luxurious ambitions is becoming harder to ignore.

The first mention came in late September, when BMW discussed expanding its SUV lineup with a model above the X7. Now, CEO Milan Nedeljković has brought up the subject again during this week’s conference call covering the company’s financial results through Q3.

“We are also taking measures to expand our offering at the high end of our product portfolio. We are therefore looking at introducing an additional offering above the current top-end model, the BMW X7, tailormade for the U.S. market.”

The BMW X9 (G63) Could Finally Happen

Although BMW hasn’t confirmed the name, X9 seems like the logical choice for a vehicle sitting above the X7. The project reportedly carries the internal designation “G63,” with a market launch potentially scheduled for 2029 or 2030. That’s still several years away, so plans could change.

The new flagship would primarily cater to American customers, where full-size luxury SUVs are big business. BMW has traditionally struggled to match the interior space offered by domestic rivals such as the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator. An even larger model could finally give the company a proper contender in this lucrative segment.

A more spacious third row would likely be a main selling point, addressing an area where even the X7 has, well, room for improvement. Expect BMW to charge a substantial premium over its current SUV flagship, too. This wouldn’t simply be an X7 with a longer body, but a more expensive proposition aimed at buyers who want additional space and luxury.

Six-Cylinder And V8 Power Still Make Sense

Under the hood, the rumored X9 is expected to stick with combustion engines, including six-cylinder and V8 options. A six-cylinder diesel might also be considered for markets outside North America, although it’s far too early for BMW to discuss specific powertrain options.

A fully electric derivative remains a possibility, but BMW has not confirmed it intends to develop one. Given the segment’s traditional preference for large-displacement engines, a gasoline-powered flagship would make sense, particularly in the United States.

Made In Spartanburg? Maybe Not

One of the biggest challenges is finding somewhere to build it. BMW’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina is already operating at full capacity to meet demand for its SUVs. The facility currently builds the X3, X5, X6, X7, and XM, with additional models and production demands putting further pressure on its resources.

BMW has already acknowledged the capacity issue, saying it wants to strengthen its regional production footprint. That could involve shifting production between factories or expanding manufacturing capabilities elsewhere. Either way, squeezing another, even larger SUV into Spartanburg won’t be easy.

If the X9 primarily targets North America, building it in the United States would make commercial sense. However, BMW hasn’t disclosed where it would assemble the potential flagship, so that remains an open question. Some capacity could become available if the XM doesn’t get a successor, but that’s speculation for now. With the iX7 also coming in 2027, the Spartanburg plant will have its hands full.

For now, the important takeaway is that BMW hasn’t dismissed the idea. Nedeljković’s latest comments suggest the company is still evaluating the business case for a vehicle above the X7. Whether it ultimately gets the green light remains to be seen, but BMW clearly sees an opportunity to charge even more for an SUV with a bigger footprint.

And if the X9 does happen, American buyers will likely be the ones to thank. We imagine an ALPINA version would be a natural fit, taking on the Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

Meanwhile, BMW is busy putting the finishing touches on this: the second-generation X7 (G67) and its electric iX7 twin.