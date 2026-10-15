Article Summary BMW initially targeted 400 miles before raising its goal to 450 miles and ultimately aiming for 500 miles.

The electric BMW iX5 covered 500 miles on a single charge during a trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

The iX5 still had enough energy to travel another 50 miles, potentially reaching 550 miles.

A long-wheelbase i3 sedan covering 754 miles (1,213 kilometers) isn’t the only range story coming from BMW today. The much larger iX5 also adds a feather to its efficiency cap by comfortably exceeding its projected range. Previous internal testing using the EPA’s procedure indicated the electric SUV would cover 435 miles (700 kilometers) on a single charge, but real-world testing has far exceeded that estimate.

The first X5 without a combustion engine completed a trip from San Francisco to Newport Beach in Los Angeles, covering 500 miles (805 kilometers) along the way. BMW initially set a more modest goal of 400 miles (644 kilometers). It then raised the target to 450 miles (724 kilometers) before adding another 50 miles (80 kilometers).

The iX5 not only avoided leaving the driver stranded on the side of the road with 0% battery remaining, but it also had range to spare at the end of the journey. BMW could have squeezed another 50 miles (80 kilometers) out of the massive 144-kWh battery, the largest ever fitted to a production model. Doing the math, the 550 miles (885 kilometers) of range adds 115 miles (185 kilometers) to the company’s EPA-based range estimate.

Impressive Range For Such A Heavy SUV

While we don’t have all the details, such as the route, average speed, or just how much hypermiling was involved, 550 miles (885 kilometers) is an impressive feat in its own right. Let’s not forget that we’re talking about a vehicle weighing more than 6,200 pounds (2,800 kilograms), so the iX5 60 xDrive is hardly lightweight.

Of course, you’ll have little chance of replicating BMW’s performance in everyday driving, but knowing it’s technically possible should ease any range anxiety you might have. And even if covering 550 miles (885 kilometers) on a single charge isn’t feasible day to day, the iX5’s ability to charge at up to 460 kW should ease concerns about arriving late. Under ideal conditions, the electric SUV needs just 10 minutes to add enough charge for an estimated 170 miles (274 kilometers) of range.

Let’s face it. Doing 550 miles (885 kilometers) without recharging is more than most of us will ever need. After all, how many people drive that far without stopping to eat, stretch their legs, or make a quick trip to the toilet? Even on a long road trip, bathroom breaks and meal stops are inevitable, so that kind of range is more a bragging right than a necessity for most drivers.

Range Anxiety Is Gradually Fading

Real-world range will inevitably be lower, but starting from such an impressive figure should make the difference less of a concern.

This achievement doesn’t make the iX5 the longest-range electric SUV to wear the roundel. That honor goes to China’s long-wheelbase iX3, which covered 640 miles (1,030 kilometers) without adding any juice to its battery pack.

With every new EV it launches, BMW is gradually making range anxiety a thing of the past. Real-world conditions will always affect how far you can travel on a charge. Still, these endurance runs show what’s theoretically possible when you combine better batteries with increasingly efficient electric motors and more aerodynamic body shapes.

You probably won’t hit 550 miles (885 kilometers) in an iX5 or 640 miles (1,030 kilometers) in an iX3 every day, but knowing the SUVs can go that far under the right conditions should make long-distance electric travel a little less daunting.