BMW Romania has released a photo gallery of the new BMW X5 40d xDrive, and the diesel SUV in them skips the M Sport Package. The G65 X5 wears Vancouver Green Metallic with the standard bumpers and rides on 22-inch Y-spoke style 1114 wheels in a two-tone finish, with BMW Individual leather in Smoke White inside. In the country, the new X5 40d xDrive starts at €95,408.50 including VAT.

The B57 Diesel Makes Less Power Than Before

Under the hood is the B57 3.0-liter inline-six with two-stage turbocharging, now backed by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Combined output is 308 hp (230 kW / 313 PS) and 670 Nm (494 lb-ft), good for 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 230 km/h (143 mph). That’s down from the 352 PS of the outgoing G05 xDrive40d, and the new car is half a second slower to 100 km/h and 40 kg (88 pounds) heavier at 2,355 kg (5,192 pounds) DIN.

The gasoline X5 40 xDrive is quicker off the line, reaching 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds with 394 hp (294 kW / 400 PS). Its 580 Nm (428 lb-ft) falls well short of the diesel’s 670 Nm, though, and that extra torque favors the 40d in the situations long-distance drivers deal with most, like passing a truck at 120 km/h with a full load of people and luggage.

How Far Can The X5 40d Go On One Tank?

The diesel’s best number is its range. BMW fits a 75-liter (19.8-gallon) tank and quotes WLTP consumption of 7.0 to 7.3 l/100 km, so a full tank works out to 1,027 to 1,071 km (638 to 666 miles) on paper. The gasoline X5 40 xDrive has a bigger 83-liter tank, but its 8.6 to 9.0 l/100 km rating gives it 922 to 965 km (573 to 600 miles), and the iX5 60 xDrive is rated for up to 845 km (525 miles) on the WLTP cycle.

None of that helps American buyers. BMW doesn’t sell the 40d in the US, where the new X5 lineup consists of the gasoline X5 40 and X5 40 xDrive, the X5 50e xDrive plug-in hybrid and the electric iX5 60 xDrive, with M models due later.