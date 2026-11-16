The Neue Klasse electric sedan gets a more understated look in Brooklyn Grey Metallic, but its impressive range remains anything but ordinary.

Article Summary The 20-inch cross-spoke 1065 M wheels cut the driving range from 912 kilometers (567 miles) to 857 km (533 miles).

This i3 50 xDrive gets the M Sport Package and blue brake calipers.

With a drag coefficient of only 0.21, it's the most aerodynamic production BMW ever.

The new i3 is gradually showing up in more colors, and we’re not complaining. The latest example comes from the Czech Republic, where BMW’s local division is showcasing the electric sedan in Brooklyn Grey Metallic. It’s a familiar shade that gives the Neue Klasse sedan a sportier yet relatively understated appearance.

The gray paint is paired with 20-inch M alloy wheels in the Cross-Spoke 1065 M design with a two-tone look. Customers can also order the wheels entirely in black for an even more aggressive look. However, in both cases, there’s one important caveat: choosing these alloys means sacrificing some efficiency. With this set, the i3 can still travel 857 kilometers (533 miles) on a single charge, but that’s less than the 912 kilometers (567 miles) possible with the most efficient configuration.

The relatively low roofline and sleek body contribute to an impressive drag coefficient of just 0.21. This makes the second-generation i3 the most aerodynamic production BMW ever, beating the i5’s 0.22 figure. For comparison, the iX3 has a drag coefficient of 0.24. That difference, combined with the sedan’s lower weight, helps explain why the i3 can travel farther between charging stops despite sharing much of its electric hardware with the crossover.

BMW Is Planning More Colors For The Neue Klasse Sedan

Brooklyn Grey joins an increasingly diverse color palette for BMW’s electric sedan. Other choices include Space Silver, Eucalyptus Green, Sapphire Black, Alpine White, M Le Castellet Blue, and Fire Red. Honorable mentions go to Ocean Wave Blue, Polarized Grey, and Mineral White. BMW will expand Individual options beyond Frozen Space Silver in 2027, giving buyers even more ways to personalize their cars.

The i3 is initially being built at BMW’s Munich plant, but production is scheduled to expand to San Luis Potosí, Mexico, in 2027. That will be an interesting development to watch, particularly for the color palette. BMW could introduce additional paint options once the Mexican factory starts assembling the electric sedan. In the meantime, the long-wheelbase i3 for China will soon enter production with nine exterior finishes.

More And Less Practical Alternatives Are Coming

If you’re looking for a sweet spot between the i3 Sedan and the iX3 crossover, next year’s i3 Touring should scratch that wagon itch. It will combine the sedan’s sleek design with a more practical body style, offering extra cargo space without the higher ride height of an SUV. BMW hasn’t forgotten about customers who still appreciate the versatility of a traditional estate, even as crossovers continue to dominate the market.

Less practical derivatives are also on the way, with an i4 Coupe and an i4 Convertible reportedly expected before the decade’s end. That would give the Neue Klasse lineup a couple of more emotional alternatives to the sensible sedan and wagon, appealing to buyers who prioritize style and open-air driving over outright practicality. The droptop has already been spied, so it’s likely only a matter of time before it goes official, and a fixed-roof sidekick would make sense.