Article Summary The G95 X5 M prototype shows a standalone 3D M kidney surround and extra front-bumper venting not found on the regular iX5.

BMW is not dropping the V8, but expect this X5 M electric with a quad-motor EV setup good for roughly 800 to 900 hp.

Production starts April 2028 at Spartanburg, with the car keeping the X5 M name instead of becoming an "iX5 M."

A camouflaged prototype of the next BMW X5 M (G95) has been caught testing in Germany this week. The disguise is heavy, but it is hiding a front end, a brake package, and a drivetrain layout that take the iX5’s design and power to the next level.

A grille Of Its Own

The most telling detail sits between the headlights. Where the iX3 and iX5 use a flat, horizontal kidney treatment, this prototype shows a three-dimensional surround that reads as taller and more upright, suggesting BMW is giving its M electric flagship a face the regular Neue Klasse SUVs do not get.

The kidney itself stays closed, which makes sense on a car with no engine to cool through the nose, but the lower bumper is doing the opposite of minimalist: there are noticeably more vents down there than on the iX5, along with intakes far larger than anything on the non-M cars. That is a lot of airflow management for a car with no engine, which tells you where the heat is actually coming from: batteries, motors, and brakes working hard enough to need it.

Around back, a secondary roof spoiler element sits above the standard one, and the bumper itself gets a sportier cut than anything seen on the G65 family so far. BMW has already shown its M Yellow Lights treatment, with a yellow daytime running light signature, on the X5 M60e, and the M electric flagship should carry the same cue along with a more aggressive diffuser to separate it visually from the M60e and M60 sitting below it in the lineup.

Four Electric Motors

The power is expected to come from four motors, one per wheel, run through BMW’s M eDrive control software rather than a mechanical differential, the same basic architecture confirmed for the ZA0 electric M3 and the ZA5 X3 M. Unlike the M3, the X5 M does not appear to need widened fenders, largely because the standard X5 already uses most of the width BMW can get away with on European roads.

The braking hardware backs up the power claims on its own: perforated discs are visible at both axles, and blue calipers behind the wheels are consistent with the carbon-ceramic package BMW reserves for its hardest-charging M cars. The pack underneath is expected to be the same 147.8 kWh unit rumored for the standard X5, BMW’s largest battery yet, built on 800-volt, cell-to-pack architecture.

We expect the power output to be between 800 or 900 hp. For context, the outgoing XM Label Red already makes 748 hp with a V8.

Don’t Call It iX5 M

Despite being fully electric, BMW is not calling this car the iX5 M. M boss Frank van Meel has already confirmed, in comments about the ZA0 M3, that Garching is deliberately keeping its high-performance electric cars under the same naming convention as the combustion models rather than splitting them off with an “i” prefix. The G95 X5 M name stays, drivetrain notwithstanding.

It also will not be the only fast X5 on sale. BMW’s plan between now and 2028 is genuinely crowded: the base iX5 60 xDrive arrives first, followed by the plug-in hybrid X5 M60e, the V8-powered X5 M60 using the S68, the electric iX5 M70, and eventually a hydrogen iX5, all before the G95 X5 M shows up in showrooms.

A combustion-powered X5 M is coming too, expected to use a mild-hybrid version of the S68 for European compliance while U.S. cars keep full output, sharing the G95 code and the Spartanburg production line with its electric sibling. BMW production is set to begin in April 2028, with a market launch penciled in for that summer, nearly two years after the standard G65 X5 starts building in August 2026. It is the most fragmented X5 rollout BMW has ever attempted, and this M version is arriving last, once everyone else in the lineup has already had their turn.

[Photos: SHProshots]