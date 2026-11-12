The Czech Republic's only example of the 617-hp targa is number 33 of 50, and BMW made the handover extra special with a collection of exclusive accessories.

Article Summary The exclusive package includes premium luggage, two sets of floor mats, and a custom protective car cover.

The owner first saw the Skytop at its Czech premiere in Prague in October 2024 and flew to Munich by private jet to take delivery.

The 8 Series-based targa stunner was handed over to its owner at the BMW Welt.

BMW has found an interesting way to make its already-exclusive Skytop even more appealing. Beyond owning one of just 50 examples of the stunning V8-powered roadster, customers also get a collection of goodies that go well beyond the car itself.

The one and only Skytop allocated to the Czech Republic has been handed over to its lucky owner during a special event at BMW Welt in Munich. And yes, the deep-pocketed buyer also received several exclusive accessories alongside his 617-hp V8-powered stunner with a targa roof.

Numbered 33 out of the 50 cars produced, the Skytop arrived with more than just the keys. BMW included a set of premium luggage bags, two sets of floor mats (one leather and one velour), and a dedicated protective car cover. That’s a rather nice collection of accessories to go with a car that was already special enough without them.

BMW Skytop Owner Flew In On A Private Jet To Collect His Rare Car

Interestingly, the Czech owner had been interested in the Skytop for quite some time. He first saw it during its Czech premiere at the National Museum in Prague in October 2024. Fast-forward two years, and he flew aboard a private jet to collect his new toy.

BMW insists on keeping the price tag a secret. However, we’ve previously reported that the 8 Series-based roadster changed hands for around €500,000. If our insiders were correct, that would make the Skytop the second-most expensive new car to carry the roundel. The honor of being No. 1 goes to the 3.0 CSL. The M4 CSL-based special reportedly had a colossal asking price of €750,000.

BMW designed the Skytop as a two-seat roadster inspired by legendary predecessors such as the 507 and Z8. First shown at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on Lake Como, the production version retained the concept’s striking proportions, long hood, and distinctive rear styling.

Other than the sleek shape, its most eye-catching feature is arguably the paintwork. The exterior has a reddish-brown finish on the rear section transitioning into the silver body color. BMW says the elaborate effect was applied by hand by experienced painters at its Dingolfing factory. Wrapped in faux leather, the roof comes off manually and can be stored in a dedicated compartment inside the trunk.

The BMW Skytop Has A Unique Engine Cover

Under the hood sits a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 producing 617 horsepower, sending power to both axles through the xDrive system. The Skytop can reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in approximately 3.3 seconds, making it considerably quicker than its elegant styling might suggest.

Obviously, the cabin is clearly carried over from the 8 Series. However, BMW has dressed it up with richer reddish-brown leather, more crystal accents, and the removal of the rear seats. Some have complained that the interior doesn’t feel special enough for the rumored asking price. Be that as it may, it clearly wasn’t an issue for this buyer or the other 49 customers who reportedly plunked down half a million euros to claim a Skytop. As a final touch, BMW gave the car a unique engine cover, replacing the M badging and colors with a V8 logo and an elegant Skytop script.

What comes after the Skytop? The Speedtop, which swaps the targa roof for a shooting brake body style and gets a slightly higher production run of 70 units. All have already been spoken for, of course. Once production ends, it’ll effectively mark the end of the line for the 8 Series.