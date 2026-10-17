BMW underestimated the electric X5’s range and now expects the iX5 to travel an extra 15 miles on a single charge compared to its original estimate.

Article Summary The BMW iX5 60 xDrive is now expected to deliver 450 miles of EPA range, up 15 miles from the original estimate.

A pre-production prototype recently did a 500-mile trip and still had enough battery juice for another 50 miles.

BMW is charging $81,250 for the X5 without a combustion engine and plans to launch it in the first quarter of next year.

This is one of those rare cases when it’s perfectly fine for an automaker to change its original claims. BMW initially estimated that the electric X5 would cover 435 miles (700 kilometers) on a single charge in the United States, but that figure was never set in stone. The company now expects the iX5 60 xDrive to deliver up to 450 miles (724 kilometers) on the EPA cycle, adding another 15 miles (24 kilometers) to its preliminary range estimate.

BMW representatives shared the revised figure during the launch of the fifth-generation X5 in California. John Kelly, BMW’s product manager for luxury vehicles, told InsideEVs that the electric SUV is now expected to go a bit farther. He added that the official EPA rating is expected in the coming weeks, so we’ll have to wait a little longer to see whether the production model lives up to that target.

It’s a welcome development for BMW’s first-ever electric X5, especially since the company had already set the bar pretty high. Getting well over 400 miles (644 kilometers) from a large, extremely heavy luxury SUV is no small feat, and the iX5 has the hardware to do it.

The BMW iX5 Has A Huge Battery Pack

Of course, that wouldn’t be possible without BMW’s largest battery ever installed in a production model. The iX5 60 xDrive uses a massive 144-kWh pack featuring Gen6 technology and cylindrical cells. Compared with prismatic cells, these offer 20% higher energy density, turning the combustion-free X5 into a proper long-distance cruiser.

As we reported earlier this week, more evidence suggests BMW may have been conservative with its initial range estimate. During a real-world drive from San Francisco to Newport Beach in Southern California, the iX5 covered 500 miles (805 kilometers) on a single charge. At the end of the trip, it still had enough energy left to travel another 50 miles (80 kilometers).

That suggests a theoretical total range of 550 miles (885 kilometers), an impressive achievement for an SUV weighing more than 6,200 pounds (2,800 kilograms). Of course, we don’t know the average speed, route conditions, or how much efficiency-focused driving was involved. As a result, replicating that distance in everyday use is unlikely. Still, the test shows what’s possible, potentially alleviating some of the range anxiety you might still have.

The iX5 Could Be Followed Shortly By An iX7

You’ll have to wait a little longer to drive home in the iX5. BMW dealers won’t have it until the first quarter of next year. Pricing starts at $81,250, including destination and handling fees but before any options. If you need a third row, you’re out of luck because the G65-generation X5 comes exclusively with five seats. However, the second-generation X7, debuting in 2027, is widely expected to spawn an electric iX7.

Looking ahead, BMW is considering an even larger SUV for North America, possibly called the X9. However, it’s too early to know whether the project will get the green light. Even if it does, it’s premature to know whether an electric version is coming, though it would make sense.

Meanwhile, between the iX5 and iX7, BMW sees no reason to keep the iX in the U.S. The company has already ended allocations, but the electric SUV will remain available in other markets until around mid-2028.

Source: InsideEVs