BMW teamed up with IONNA and Alpitronic to demonstrate how the new iX5 can add up to 170 miles of range in 10 minutes.

Article Summary The electric SUV reached a peak charging rate of 464 kW during the demonstration.

Charging the biggest battery ever installed in a BMW from 10% to 80% takes approximately 22 minutes.

BMW estimates the iX5 60 xDrive can cover 435 miles on a single charge.

We already knew the new iX5 was a charging monster, with an official peak rate of 460 kW, putting it among the fastest-charging EVs around. Now, BMW is putting those numbers to the test in a real-world demonstration, teaming up with IONNA and Alpitronic for a high-power charging session in California.

The results are impressive: one image shows the central display registering a peak of 464 kW. That’s slightly higher than the 460 kW quoted in the press release, suggesting the electric SUV briefly exceeded the officially reported figure during the session. It’s a small but noteworthy detail that gives a clearer idea of what the new iX5 can achieve with the right charging hardware.

However, peak charging power is only part of the equation. Actual charging times depend on several factors, including the battery’s state of charge and temperature, as well as the charger’s ability to sustain high output. The 460-kW figure represents the peak rate, not the power maintained throughout the entire session.

The iX5 Is The Fastest-Charging BMW EV Ever

The real benefit for owners is spending less time plugged in during long-distance trips. BMW says the iX5 can add up to 170 miles (274 kilometers) of range in 10 minutes under the right conditions. Charging from 10% to 80% takes approximately 22 minutes, making quick stops considerably more convenient, provided the necessary infrastructure is available.

However, there’s an important caveat for American customers. BMW says the demonstration doesn’t reflect commercially available charging hardware in the United States today. In other words, the iX5 has demonstrated what it can achieve under the right conditions, but the infrastructure still needs to catch up.

Each company brought a different piece of the puzzle to the demonstration. BMW supplied the vehicle technology, Alpitronic provided the high-power charging hardware, and IONNA contributed its charging network expertise.

The BMW iX5 Wants To Cure Range Anxiety Once And For All

As a refresher, BMW’s revised preliminary EPA estimate suggests the iX5 60 xDrive will offer up to 450 miles (724 kilometers) of range on a single charge in the United States. However, BMW has already demonstrated the iX5’s long-distance potential, driving 500 miles on a single charge with about 50 miles of range remaining. It will launch with a massive 144-kWh battery and a starting price of $81,250, including destination and handling fees.

BMW will begin assembling the largest battery pack it has ever put into a production vehicle at its Woodruff, South Carolina, site in December. For now, the iX5 is available exclusively as a 60 xDrive, but it’s reasonable to expect other versions to follow, potentially including more affordable and more expensive variants. The first X5 without a combustion engine is scheduled to reach the U.S. in the first quarter of 2027.