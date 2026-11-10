A new spy video shows BMW ALPINA preparing a one-two punch against Maybach and Bentley with the return of the B7, this time with an electric sidekick.

Article Summary The G72 prototypes stand out with amber daytime running lights, a distinctive design we first saw on the Vision BMW ALPINA concept.

Although camouflaged, the test cars appear to use the same wheelbase as the standard 7 Series G70.

Both the V8 and EV versions are coming out in 2027, positioned above the M760 and i7 M70, respectively.

BMW ALPINA wants to remind us that good things come in pairs. The revived B7 will get a bespoke V8 engine, but it won’t come alone. A new spy video reveals that an electric counterpart is also in the works, paving the way for an ALPINA EV that seemed unthinkable not too long ago.

Prototypes have now been caught testing near the Nürburgring, and there are some interesting differences between the two. One wears a quad-exhaust setup, a clear hint that a V8 engine sits under the hood. The other has no visible exhaust pipes, and none are tucked underneath the bumper either. With no audible engine noise and a license plate ending in “E,” it runs on battery juice instead of gasoline.

Other than that, the two prototypes look virtually identical, and neither appears to have a stretched wheelbase. That’s an interesting distinction from Mercedes-Maybach, which adds extra length to the S-Class to create more rear-seat room. BMW ALPINA seems content to stick with the regular 7 Series’ proportions rather than go down the long-wheelbase route, at least judging by these early test cars. That makes sense considering the standard G70 already has a massive 3,215-mm (126.6-inch) wheelbase, although it still falls short of the Maybach S-Class’ 3,396 mm (133.7 inches).

The Concept Car’s Influence Is Hard To Spot For Now

At this point, we’re not seeing much influence from the Vision BMW ALPINA concept in these early prototypes. The test cars look far more like regular 7 Series models, retaining the familiar design rather than adopting the concept’s more distinctive styling. That’s not necessarily surprising, as BMW ALPINA will likely save the more substantial visual changes for the production models.

For now, the biggest clues are the amber daytime running lights and the subtle details separating the prototypes from their BMW counterparts. ALPINA’s 20-spoke wheels will definitely be available, along with heritage colors from the pre-BMW era. It’s unclear whether these test cars already have their full production bodywork or still wear placeholder bumpers and other panels.

Hopefully, some styling elements from the Vision coupe concept will carry over to the reborn B7. However, it’s unrealistic to expect a complete redesign of the 7 Series, as the G72 will inevitably share its hard points with the regular G70. After all, it won’t be a completely bespoke or standalone model, but rather an elevated product in the same vein as past ALPINAs.

Will There Be A Six-Cylinder Version?

Beyond the V8 and EV, there could even be a third flavor on the menu. Insiders claim BMW ALPINA is also considering a six-cylinder version, giving buyers a more affordable alternative powered by the B58. We’d imagine that, like the bigger engine, it would receive its own tuning rather than carry over unchanged from the “plebeian” 740.

BMW could apply the same strategy to the second-generation X7 (G67), which should debut next year. The ALPINA-pampered G69 could follow by 2028, offering buyers six- and eight-cylinder gasoline engines as well as a fully electric version based on the yet-to-be-announced iX7 M70.

This multi-powertrain strategy would fit BMW ALPINA’s new positioning within the BMW Group. The marque wants to sit above conventional BMW models but below Rolls-Royce, taking on the likes of Mercedes-Maybach and Bentley. Offering buyers a choice of combustion and electric powertrains would let it appeal to traditional luxury-car customers without ignoring the industry’s electric transition. In other words, BMW ALPINA doesn’t intend to put all its eggs in one basket.

Video: PrototypeHunters / YouTube