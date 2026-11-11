Article Summary Alpine White is the only free color, while matte Frozen Space Silver Metallic tops the list at $2,350.

The illuminated Iconic Glow grille costs $650 on its own, or comes with the $1,900 Technology Package or the $3,200 M Sport Professional package.

BMW quotes 4.5 seconds from 0 to 60 mph for the 463-hp i3 50 xDrive, but we measured 4.1 seconds.

Black Sapphire Metallic is a $650 option on the 2027 BMW i3 50 xDrive (NA0), the same price as the eight other regular metallics. There’s no solid black on the list, unlike the outgoing 3 Series, which still offers non-metallic Jet Black. Our live photos of an M Sport Package car show what the $650 gets you. Alpine White is the only no-cost color, according to BMW’s US pricing guide. The one premium paint, Frozen Space Silver Metallic, costs $2,350. On a car that starts at $61,500 before the $1,350 destination charge, black is one of the cheapest ways to change how the i3 looks.

Why We Like Black Sapphire On The Neue Klasse Face

Every Neue Klasse model draws the kidney grille and headlights as one continuous black band across the nose. Head-on, you’d struggle to tell the i3 from the gas M350, even though the two share only the grille and headlights. On a white or silver car, that band is the first thing you notice. On a black one, it blends into the bodywork, and the redesigned kidneys and BMW’s new take on twin headlights look very different, especially with the lights off.

With the lights on, Iconic Glow provides nearly all the bright accents. In the US, the illuminated grille costs $650 on its own, or comes bundled with the $1,900 Technology Package or the $3,200 M Sport Professional package. The rear works the same way. Black Sapphire changes how the horizontal taillights and the pronounced rear shoulders read, and the gloss-black diffuser insert from the $2,000 M Sport Package stays in the background instead of standing out against the bumper.

Black Works Great On The Neue Klasse Design

Black Sapphire hides the i3’s performance well, and some buyers will order it for exactly that reason. Apart from the badge on the trunk lid, nothing on our photo car hints at the 463 hp and 476 lb-ft from its two electric motors. BMW quotes 4.5 seconds from 0 to 60 mph, but we measured 4.1 seconds in our review. The i3’s US palette is short, and the pricing is simple. Alpine White is the only free color, eight other metallics cost the same $650 as Black Sapphire, and one matte Individual finish sits at the top. Eucalyptus Green, which first appeared on the iX3, is the one to pick if you want the new face to stand out instead of disappearing.

Alpine White: no cost

Black Sapphire Metallic: $650

Mineral White Metallic: $650

Brooklyn Grey Metallic: $650

Space Silver Metallic: $650

Polarized Grey Metallic: $650

Vegas Red Metallic: $650

Le Castellet Blue Metallic: $650

Ocean Wave Blue Metallic: $650

Eucalyptus Green Metallic: $650

Frozen Space Silver Metallic: $2,350

How Far Does The i3 50 xDrive Go On A Charge?

BMW estimates up to 468 miles of range. After some hard driving, we averaged about 3.9 miles per kWh (16.1 kWh/100 km), which works out to roughly 420 miles from a full battery. The 800-volt architecture supports DC charging at up to 400 kW. BMW says a 10-80% charge takes 21 minutes, and 10 minutes adds up to 208 miles. That’s about twice as fast as the i4, which peaks around 200 kW and needs 31 minutes for 10-80%.

We called the i3 the electric 3 Series BMW should have built years ago. If you want one that keeps its 463 hp to itself, Black Sapphire does the job for $650. If you want people to notice the new face, Alpine White costs nothing. [Photos: BMW Group]