Article Summary Unlike the old 760i, the V8 M760 xDrive will also be sold in Europe.

It joins the 603-hp M760e xDrive plug-in hybrid and the electric i7 M70 xDrive, giving the 7 Series three M Performance models.

The BMW M760 goes from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds

The 2027 BMW M760 xDrive is official. It brings a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 back to the facelifted 7 Series with 570 horsepower. The name is what long-time 7 Series fans will notice first. The last M760 was the G12-generation M760i xDrive, which used a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 rated at 601 hp and 590 lb-ft. The new car has four fewer cylinders and no “i” at the end. It also has a narrower job: filling the gap the V8 left when the facelifted 7 Series launched with only six-cylinder and electric powertrains.

Why BMW Brought The V8 Back As An M Performance Model

When BMW revealed the G70 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, BMW’s term for a mid-cycle refresh) in April, the lineup had no eight-cylinder option. BMW said then that a V8 M Performance model would follow in 2027. It would use a conventional V8 rather than a plug-in hybrid setup like the M5’s and XM’s, and it would be sold in Europe, where the pre-facelift 760i was never offered.

Moving from 760i to M760 also shifts the car into BMW M’s sales column, next to the M760e xDrive plug-in hybrid and the electric i7 M70 xDrive. The 7 Series now has three M Performance models with three different powertrains.

How The M760 xDrive Stands Apart From Other 7 Series Models

From the outside, the M760 xDrive wears the front-end styling of the M Sport Pro package and rides on 22-inch wheels. It also gets M mirror caps with M stripes and an M760 badge. At the back, the exhaust pipes are visible, which is rare on a modern BMW that usually hides them behind the bumper, and the diffuser is sportier than on the regular 7 Series.

Inside, the M treatment continues with an M Sport steering wheel that has a 12 o’clock marker on the rim, M-specific lighting, and BMW M content in iDrive X. Nothing here turns the 7 Series into an M5 with a longer wheelbase, but it is enough to tell the V8 car apart from a 740 at a glance.

The V12 Is Gone, But The V8 7 Series Isn’t Done Yet

The M760 won’t be the only V8 7 Series. BMW ALPINA confirmed this week that its first V8 model will be a 7 Series. Internally, that car is reportedly called the G72, and the M760 is the expected starting point for ALPINA’s more comfort-focused tune.