Article Summary The 7 Series is the first current-generation model to switch to BMW's new infotainment technology with a central touchscreen and pillar-to-pillar windshield projection.

The i7 can now go 728 kilometers on a single charge in the WLTP cycle and an estimated 350+ miles EPA.

For the first time, the 7 Series comes with 22-inch wheels, a rearview digital mirror, and a passenger screen.

BMW is eager to unveil its facelifted flagship ahead of the luxury sedan’s public debut at the Beijing Auto Show. Good things come in pairs, as this is a double world premiere. Aside from the 7 Series with combustion engines, the i7 is also being revealed for the first time. The fully electric model has undergone the same major updates, some of which feel worthy of a next-generation vehicle.

The 7 Series/i7 LCI exterior builds on the G70 launched four years ago while adopting select Neue Klasse traits from BMW’s new wave of EVs. It retains the familiar large grille and split headlights, but the front fascia looks noticeably cleaner, aligning with the company’s emphasis on reduced surfaces.

2027 BMW 7 Series Gets A Cleaner Front Design

The slimmer, more vertical kidneys feature a slightly revised shape and meet the inner edges of the daytime running lights. At an additional cost, the DRLs receive the Individual treatment, with diamond-cut crystal glass elements featuring 12 pieces per light. BMW has also rearranged the main lights to a vertical layout with stacked modules for the low and high beams.

Unusual for a Life Cycle Impulse, the 7 Series gets a new hood. The two discreet creases stretch from top to bottom, flanking the updated BMW logo. First seen on the iX3 and i3, the roundel is now slightly larger and has a matte finish. As before, the front bumper design depends on the trim level. On M Performance models, BMW blacks out the M badge so it blends into the grille.

The First 7 Series With 22-Inch Wheels

With this being a mid-cycle facelift, the profile is predictably carried over. However, for the first time, BMW offers 22-inch wheels from the factory. Buyers can choose from more than 500 body colors, including two-tone finishes. A new Individual Dual-Finish option combines a matte lower body with a metallic upper section, separated by a hand-painted coachline.

BMW says a 7 Series with a Dual-Finish treatment spends more than 75 hours in the paint shop, or nearly six times longer than a standard paint job. Much of the process involves manual work, including applying the metallic finish to the upper body. Customers who want something even more exclusive can commission special editions or even true one-off builds.

The 7 Series LCI Has A Wider Rear Stance With Stretched Taillights

At the rear, the redesigned taillights immediately stand out. They’re significantly longer and stretch toward the center of the trunk lid, stopping at the BMW logo. Featuring a two-line motif, the new lights use smoked glass housings with inner chrome strips for a sophisticated effect.

The inner extremities of the taillights now house the rearview camera (including the washer nozzle) and the trunk-release button. This integration cleans up the rear design, further amplified by a redesigned bumper with fewer creases and lines. For now, the M760e is the only version with exposed exhaust tips, though a V8-powered M Performance model due in 2027 will likely adopt a similar quad-exhaust layout.

2027 BMW 7 Series Interior Is A High-Tech Revolution

While the exterior represents an evolution, the interior marks a clear revolution. BMW has fully redesigned the dashboard to accommodate its next-generation infotainment system. The 17.9-inch touchscreen, borrowed from Neue Klasse EVs, now pairs with an additional display. The new 7 Series includes a BMW-first 14.6-inch passenger screen as standard.

The Panoramic Vision projection stretches across the base of the windshield from pillar to pillar, echoing the iX3 and i3. The 7 Series also adopts BMW’s new 3D head-up display, further reducing the need for a traditional instrument cluster. Models switching to iDrive X lose the rotary controller, and the G70 follows suit. Elsewhere, BMW has made the air vents nearly invisible, similar to the iX.

New steering wheel designs with vertical spokes mirror those of Neue Klasse models, including a white finish paired exclusively with a white interior. Depending on the version, buyers can choose Sport or M steering wheels, with or without leather.

BMW also introduces a digital rearview mirror that displays a feed from a rear-facing camera mounted in the parcel shelf. It’s the brand’s first such system, available either as a standalone option or bundled with the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen. Drivers can switch between the traditional mirror and the digital display.

Power Of Choice: Gasoline, Diesel, Plug-In Hybrid, And Fully Electric

Under the hood, BMW updates its combustion engines to comply with the upcoming Euro 7 standard. In Europe, the lineup starts with the 740 xDrive, marking the first G70 sold there with a gasoline-only powertrain. It uses the familiar B58 inline-six, now fitted with a new turbocharger. Like all gasoline engines in the range, it operates on the Miller cycle to reduce fuel consumption by shortening intake valve opening times.

The 3.0-liter engine in the 740 xDrive produces 394 hp and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft). This inline-six features mild-hybrid technology, with a small electric motor providing a temporary 40 Nm (29 lb-ft) boost. BMW offers this version exclusively with xDrive in Europe, while the U.S. also gets a rear-wheel-drive variant.

In select markets outside Europe and the U.S., an entry-level 735 with rear-wheel drive uses a detuned version of the B58, delivering 282 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), plus the 48-volt boost.

A V8-powered M Performance model will arrive in 2027, effectively replacing the 760i in markets such as the U.S. and the Middle East, where emissions regulations remain more lenient. This M-flavored version is likely to be called the M760.

The diesel lineup is simple, consisting solely of the 740d xDrive with an updated B57 engine. This non-U.S. offering delivers 308 hp and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) and also incorporates mild-hybrid technology to reduce consumption and emissions.

Plug-in hybrids continue with the familiar 750e and M760e, both pairing six-cylinder gasoline engines with an electric motor. The 750e produces a combined 483 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), while the M760e delivers 603 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft).

In terms of electric range, the 750e targets 51 miles (82 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle, while the M760e comes close at 50 miles (80 kilometers). Both share a lithium-ion battery with a net energy content of 18.7 kWh. In the U.S., BMW will offer only the 750e, skipping the M760e, at least at first.

The BMW i7 Gets A Big Range And Charging Boost

On the fully electric side, the i7 adopts Gen6 battery cells. BMW collaborated with Rimac to integrate round cells into the existing CLAR platform. The i7 50 and i7 60 share a 112.5-kWh battery, delivering up to 452 miles (728 kilometers) WLTP or about 75 miles (120 kilometers) more than before. BMW estimates more than 350 miles in the EPA cycle for the i7 60.

Charging power increases from 195 kW to 250 kW, enabling a 10–80% charge in just 28 minutes. BMW says a 10-minute charge can add up to 146 miles (235 kilometers) of WLTP range. Energy density rises by 20 percent thanks to the switch from prismatic to round cells, also used in Neue Klasse models.

The i7 50 produces 449 hp and 660 Nm (487 lb-ft), while the i7 60 delivers 536 hp and 745 Nm (549 lb-ft). Both feature xDrive with dual electric motors.

At the top of the range, the i7 M70 generates 671 hp and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft), making it the quickest-accelerating 7 Series. It reaches 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds and targets 426 miles (686 kilometers) of WLTP range, with up to 134 miles (215 kilometers) added in just 10 minutes of charging.

For now, BMW USA confirms only the i7 50 and i7 60.

The BMW New 7 Series: Price, Market Launch, Production

In Germany, order books open May 28 with the €117,900 740 xDrive, €121,400 i7 50 xDrive, €140,100 i7 60 xDrive, and €182,400 i7 M70. From November, the range expands to include the €122,900 740d xDrive, €133,900 750e xDrive, and €159,900 M760e.

In the U.S., pricing starts at $99,800 for the 740 and $102,800 for the 740 xDrive. The electric i7 50 xDrive begins at $106,200, while the i7 60 xDrive costs $124,700, all excluding a $1,550 destination fee. The V8-powered M Performance model and the 750e plug-in hybrid will join the lineup next year.

Following its public debut this week, the new 7 Series will enter production in Dingolfing in the coming months.