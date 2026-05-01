The new 7 Series is a big deal. Traditionally, BMW’s mid-lifecycle refreshes bring small changes that may not even go noticed by mainstream car buyers. Not the case with the G70 7 Series. It received a host of relatively major tweaks, shifting the cockpit into the future with Neue Klasse styling and tech while significantly updating the exterior design. Perhaps reflecting the car’s magnitude, BMW M’s latest video has the brand’s head honcho Franciscus van Meel walking us through the ins and outs of the newest M-badged 7 Series, the M760e xDrive and electric i7 M Sport.

BMW M CEO Frank van Meel and the 7 Series

The 7 Series’ aesthetic changes are meaningful, and it’s the first thing van Meel covers when showcasing the 7er. We get a glimpse at some new extras for the car, including an M-badged kidney grille and “dark crystal” headlights that come as part of the Extended Shadowline Package. The dramatic name aside, the headlights are otherwise standard 7 Series crystal headlights that receive a subtle “smoked” look — like the Shadowline lights available on offerings like the M3.

More exciting is when van Meel moves to the side of the car. We get a good look at the 7 Series 22-inch wheels, which indeed mark one of many brand firsts. There’s also a new M wing mirror design, which we get to see from a few different angles as the camera pans around it. A new winglet and M striping definitely move away from any sort of subtlety the M mirrors once had. But, that’s kind of the running theme with this car. Look no further than the additional M badging on the window, near the Hofmeister kink.

Getting Real Close to an M7

As van Meel moves towards the rear of the M760e xDrive, we get a really good look at the badging and — well, if we didn’t know any better, we’d swear BMW was trying to fool people into stopping at the “M7” portion of the badges. As we move inside the car, we’re faced with some odd choices: BMW’s red markers, an M badge on the steering wheel, and red ambient light sort of clash with the car’s grey interior. We get a good look at the upholstery, too; here, BMW’s showcasing the optional M leather/cashmere choice. Frank is quick to add that there are “much more BMW M or BMW Individual possibilities.” After all, with the 7 Series LCI, BMW basically allows customers to make their 7 Series a one-off.

The 7 Series refresh is a big step forward for the brand. While some choices seem a bit offbeat — carbon fiber interior trim feels a bit out of step with a car this size — there’s no doubt that BMW offers something for literally everyone. If nothing else, the fact that the hybrid M760e hustles from zero to 60 mph in a measly 4.2 seconds is quite the engineering feat in itself. You can watch the video below and see for yourself what van Meel has to say about the new LCI BMW 7 Series.